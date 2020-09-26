AXTELL — Despite getting only six touches in Hanover’s first two games — both blowout victories — Colin Jueneman wasn’t necessarily frustrated not being a bigger part of the Wildcat offense.

Well, not completely.

"Maybe a little bit," the senior back admitted. "I just kept working at it and hopefully a big game would come."

Boy did it. With Hanover looking to avenge a pair of losses last season to Axtell that first ended the Wildcats’ eight-man state-record winning streak and then their string of three straight Division II state championships, Jueneman got the call early and often in Friday’s showdown between Division II’s No. 2- and 3-ranked teams.

And he delivered in a big way. Jueneman ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass as No. 2 Hanover steamrolled its Twin Valley League rival 62-12.

"We wanted to get him the ball," Hanover coach Matt Heuer said. "We wanted to go to him early and then open it up a few different directions as the game went along. But it never really got to the point where we had to look elsewhere. That was a testament to controlling the line of scrimmage up front and Colin reading his blocks and finding the hole."

Jueneman also had touchdown runs of 43 and 38 yards on consecutive plays called back by holding penalties late in the first half. By that time, however, Hanover was already in full control, leading 34-12.

All 34 of those points came in the second quarter after Axtell took a 6-0 lead into the period courtesy a 60-yard touchdown strike from Isaac Detweiler to Michell Buessing midway through the first period.

The two narrowly missed on a second touchdown connection on Axtell’s next possession and when Hanover came up with a defensive stop on that possession, the game turned.

And when it did, it turned in a hurry.

"You can’t miss those opportunities when they’re available," Axtell coach Eric Detweiler said. "Momentum is a huge thing in eight-man football and it seemed like it snowballed."

Jueneman got Hanover on the board early in the second, reversing his field for a 17-yard touchdown run. Axtell then saw a bad snap deep in its own end lead to a safety when Detweiler couldn’t get out of the end zone and the ensuing free kick went just 10 yards, setting Hanover up at the Eagle 19.

Tyler Bonser scored on a 6-yard touchdown run two plays later and after forcing a three-and-out on Axtell’s next possession, Hanover partially blocked the punt to get the ball at the Axtell 15 and Jacob Jueneman scored on the first play for 26 Hanover points in a little more than four minutes.

"It was a little bit of a confidence builder when we were able to answer their first score because I think there were a lot of unknowns in our kids’ minds after the way last season went with both games," Heuer said. "I thought our kids, once they started building that confidence, did a great job of keeping the momentum going. And in eight-man football, momentum is an extremely important thing."

A 20-yard touchdown run by Colin Jueneman made it 34 straight Hanover points before Axtell ended the string with a 19-yard Detweiler-to-Buessing TD connection. The two finished with six connections for 126 yards in the first half, but didn’t hook up again in the second half as Hanover’s defense pinned their ears back and held Axtell to minus-10 yards in the second half.

Hanover’s offense was simply efficient after the break, putting together scoring drives of 3, 3, 4 and 4 plays. Colin Jueneman had a 34-yard touchdown run and 42-yard scoring reception, while Jacob Jueneman scored on a 5-yard run and Keagan Dimler finished it off with a 27-yard touchdown run that ended the game with 10:36 left in the fourth quarter.

"We were ready to come out and do what we do," Colin Jueneman said. "Really, this doesn’t mean a whole lot. We’ve got another big one next week, then the week after that and the week after that. We still have the big one to go win."

Detweiler finished with 160 yards passing, 155 of it coming in the first half. The Eagles suffered their first loss after a 3-0 start, but Detweiler said it’s a game that can help his team in the long run.

"I told our kids that maybe this is the humble pie we needed," he said. "I feel like we can work harder in practice than what we’ve been doing. Quite frankly, I told our kids after the game we looked like a piss-poor coached team out there. It was inexperience and had kids in the wrong spots, doing the wrong thing and Hanover deserves credit for putting us in that shape."

After taking care of last year’s Eight-Man Division II state runner-up on Friday, Hanover (3-0) faces last year’s Division II champion, Osborne, next week. Heuer saw a renewed fire in his team in Friday’s outing, perhaps spurred by having their reign end a year ago.

"I don’t know if complacency is the right word, but I don’t know if the hunger wasn’t quite there a year ago," Heuer said. "Last year’s group had never tasted defeat until Axtell got us. Maybe that was a little bit of kindling getting that fire and hunger back."

HANOVER 62, AXTELL 12

Hanover (3-0);0;34;22;6;—;62

Axtell (3-1);6;6;0;0;—;12

Axtell — M. Buessing 60 pass from Detweiler (pass failed)

Hanover — C. Jueneman 17 run (J. Jueneman run)

Hanover — Safety

Hanover — Bonser 6 run (Dimler pass from J. Jueneman)

Hanover — J. Jueneman 15 run (J. Jueneman run)

Hanover — C. Jueneman 20 run (Bonser run)

Axtell — M. Buessing 19 pass from Detweiler (pass failed)

Hanover — C. Jueneman 34 run (C. Jueneman run)

Hanover — C. Jueneman 42 pass from J. Jueneman (run failed)

Hanover — J. Jueneman 5 run (Gugenhan pass from J. Jueneman)

Hanover — Dimler 27 run

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Hanover: C. Jueneman 12-175, Bonser 5-18, J. Jueneman 9-97, Dimler 4-35, Gugenhan 1-3. Axtell: Detweiler 12-minus 19, Volle 2-5, Barber 3-9, Team 1-minus 11.

Passing — Hanover: J. Jueneman 4-8-1, 95 yards. Axtell: Detweiler 13-23-0, 160 yards.

Receiving — Hanover: C. Jueneman 3-67, Dimler 1-28. Axtell: M. Buessing 6-126, Volle 7-34.