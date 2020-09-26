Washburn Rural saw its third-quarter lead slip away and eventually lost to Junction City 34-30 Friday night, falling to 1-3.

A defensive struggle in the first half turned into a track meet after halftime. Junction City scored 20 points in the third period, responding with a big play each time the Junior Blues put together a scoring drive.

Rural led most of the game, but its tired offense couldn’t keep pace, and its defense couldn’t contain Junction City’s speedy back Russell Wilkey. Wilkey caught scoring passes of 65 and 63 yards and accounted for 243 yards from scrimmage.

"We made a couple of mistakes. But that’s their offense," said Washburn Rural coach Steve Buhler. "They’ve been doing that to everyone all season. They’re really talented, really well-coached. They took advantage of some things we were doing.

"We made adjustments, but they hit us so fast on a couple of those big plays that by the time we got adjusted, they already had the lead."

Washburn Rural recovered an onside kick with 1:30 left that would have given them one last shot at glory. But the officials ruled the Junior Blues touched the ball before it traveled 10 yards. Still, three costly Junction City fumbles and an interception aided the Junior Blues’ cause throughout the contest.

"That’s just our kids playing through, giving effort all the way to the whistle," Buhler said. "When you play hard, you give yourself a chance for opportunities. We took advantage of them."

Washburn Rural’s standout kicker Giles Frederickson opened the scoring late in the first period with a 31-yard field goal.

Junction City, however, struck back immediately. Washburn Rural was whistled for pass interference on a 15-yard attempt by Blue Jay quarterback Andrew Khoury. On the ensuing play, the Junior Blues’ secondary got caught peeking in the Blue Jay backfield, allowing Wilkey to run free. Khoury rifled a pass, which Wilkey took 65 yards for a go-ahead score.

Trailing 7-3 with 2:14 left in the half, Washburn Rural was forced to punt. The Junction City returner tried to make too much of the opportunity, maneuvering backward, stumbling, and eventually fumbling at the 23.

After two plays went nowhere, Rural quarterback Cooper Carlgren lofted a pass into the right corner of the end zone, where Robby Bolin out-jumped a couple of Junction City defenders to haul in a 25-yard score. Washburn Rural went to the locker room leading 10-7 at the half.

Rural padded its lead to 17-7 just four plays into the second half when tailback Ma’Kenttis Adams scampered 62 yards for a score. But once again, Wilkey scored immediately, going 63 yards with a reception to cut the lead to 17-14.

Wilkey broke open in the Washburn Rural secondary numerous times for big plays. He finished with seven catches for 191.

"We knew where he was at, but we had a hard time communicating between the linebackers and safeties," Buhler said. "He’s such a good receiver and he’s really fast. He gets open and once he’s got the ball he tucks and goes."

Carlgren found Bolin wide open for a second scoring pass, and Rural went up 24-14 midway through the third period. But that’s when the Junior Blues stalled. They were forced to punt on their next three possessions, while Junction City punched in three touchdowns.

The Blue Jays led 34-24 with 2:46 left, but Carlgren put together one last drive. He passed or ran for all 62 yards in a scoring drive that took less than a minute. Only when they failed on the extra point, then erred on the onside kick were the Junior Blues finally done.

"I was really proud of our kids," Buhler said. "They battled all the way to the end. We’re getting better each week. We’re going to continue that on and we’re going to be a pretty good football team."

Junction City improved to 3-0 in the Centennial League. Khoury threw for 346 yards, all but 22 of those going to Wilkey and Marcello Bussey. Running back DJ Giddens, meanwhile, rushed for two touchdowns.

Carlgren completed 13 of 18 attempts for the Junior Blues, connecting with five different receivers en route to 187 yards and two scores. Adams finished with 110 yards rushing.

Junction City (3-1, 3-0) … 7 … 0 … 20 … 7 – 34

Washburn Rural (1-3, 0-2) … 3 … 7 … 14 … 6 – 30

Washburn Rural – Frederickson 31 field goal

Junction City – Wilkey 65 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

Washburn Rural – Bolin 25 pass from Carlgren (Frederickson kick)

Washburn Rural – Adams 62 run (Frederickson kick)

Junction City – Wilkey 63 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

Washburn Rural – Bolin 32 pass from Carlgren (Frederickson kick)

Junction City – Giddens 1 run (kick failed)

Junction City – Bussey 3 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

Junction City – Giddens 14 run (Field kick)

Washburn Rural – Carlgren 3 run (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING­ –– Junction City: Giddens 10-52, Wilkey 8-52, Khoury 6-41, Jones 1-11; Washburn Rural: Carlgren 14-(minus)18, Adams 17-110, Williams 3-16, Fager 2-(minus)1, Sabbarini 1-26.

PASSING –– Junction City: Khoury 13-21-1 346 yards; Washburn Rural: Carlgren 13-18-0 187 yards.

RECEIVING –– Junction City: Bussey 5-133, Wilkey 7-191, Jones 1-22; Washburn Rural: Tibbetts 1-34, Sabbarini 2-31, Williams 3-27, Bolin 5-74, Hanks 2-21.

PUNTING –– Junction City: Giddens 2-37.0; Washburn Rural: Smoot 6-36.0.