The Wellington Crusaders got to ring the bell, Friday night.

Wellington defeated Labette County 41-12 in a home game - the Crusaders’ first win of the season, making a 1-3 record.

"Obviously, we needed to get on the win column," Coach Zane Aguilar said.

Wellington gained 316 yards, rushing while holding the Grizzlies to 42 yards.

Dustyn Schlettler scored a touchdown with the clock at 9:20 in the first quarter. Nevertheless, there were some other opportunities to score early in the game that were missed, Aguilar said.

"That’s 100% my fault," Aguilar said. "I have to make sure everyone’s on point as far as where they need to be and when they need to be there."

The Crusaders held the Grizzlies back from scoring until the fourth quarter, well after the die had been cast.

Berk Wright scored on a couple of quarterback keepers, both three yard runs in the second quarter with the clock at 6:42 and 3:45, respectively.

Wellington was ahead 19-0 at halftime.

Wright passed to Mekhi Haskin-Ybarra for a seven yard touchdown with the clock at 7:40 in the third quarter. Ybarra also made the PAT, making the score 27-0.

Wellington’s Michael Cullens ran the ball for nine yards with the clock at 2:50 in the third quarter. Cullens made a 27-yard touchdown at 10:58 in the fourth quarter.

Labette County’s Tray Vinson scored a one yard touchdown with 3:06 in the fourth quarter, and the Grizzlie’s Griffin Eaton made a 16-yard touchdown with 2:49 left in the game

Aguilar praised the competition.

"Coach (Sean) Price and his staff, they do an outstanding job out in Labette County," Aguilar said.

The Crusaders "fought, fought, fought and got there," he said.

As the Wellington-Labette County game was going, Augusta and Rose Hill were playing a hard fought game in which the Rose Hill Rockets won 28-26.

Rose Hill is scheduled to travel to Wellington for this coming Friday’s game - the Crusader’s Homecoming.

Wellington 41 Labette County 12

Labette County

0 0 0 12 12

Wellington

7 12 15 7 41

W- Schettler 6 run (PAT good)

W- Wright 3 run (PAT no good)

W- Wright 4 run (PAT run no good)

W- Wright to Haskin-Ybarra 6 pass (PAT pass good)

W- Cullens 9 run (PAT good)

W- Cullens 27 run (PAT good)

L- Eaton 1 run (PAT run no good)

L- Peak to Venson (PAT pass no good)

Rushing: Labette – Yeoman 2-13, Eaton 10-22, Searles 5-5, Vinson 3-3, Schaplowsky 2(-6), Peak 1-(-2), Tobel 1-5. Total: 24-42. Wellington – Schettler 11-95, Rusk 2-6, Cullens 15-181, B. Wright 11-30, Nichols 4-10, Redford 2-(-7). Total: 45-316.

Passing: Labette: Eaton 17-36-125, 1 TD, 3 int. Peak 4-8-9, 0 TD, 0 int. Well. B. Wright 6-15-40,

Receiving: Labette: Yeoman 4-38, Jamieson 2-24, Jones 6-25, Vinson 8-42, Searles 1-5. Well. Wright 1-7, Bannister 2-9, Haskin-Ybarra 3-24.

Team stats

Rushing

Labette 42

Wellington 316

Passing

Wellington 134

Labette 40

Total offense

Labette 176

Wellington 356

First downs

Labette 12

Wellington 17

Penalties

Labette 8–45

Wellington 10–115

Turnovers

Labette 5

Wellington 0