TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association released its classifications for the 2020-21 school year, used for all sports and activities except football.

The classifications are based on enrollment of ninth through 12th graders taken Sept. 21.

The only area school which had a change in classification was Berean Academy, which moved up from Class 1A to Class 2A. Berean has an enrollment of 111.

This is the second year where the KSHSAA has gone to 36 schools in each of the top three classes (6A, 5A and 4A), 64 schools each in 3A and 2A and the remainder going to 1A.

Newton remains in Class 5A at 1,027, 12th highest overall in the class and 48th highest in the state.

Hesston remains in Class 3A at 246, followed by Halstead at 233.

Remington remains in Class 2A at 150, followed by Sedgwick at 140, Moundridge at 117 and Berean Academy.

Goessel is the largest Class 1A school at 104, followed by Burrton at 66 and Peabody-Burns at 65.

The largest school in Kansas is Wichita East at 2,397. The smallest is Healy at 10.

Football classifications are done every two years and will next be done in September of 2021.

The complete classifications list is below:

Class 6A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 2,397-1,361

Wichita East 2,397, Wichita North 2,255, Derby 2,185, Wichita Southeast 2,171, Garden City 2,123, Dodge City 1,966, Olathe East 1,951, Olathe North 1,946, Olathe South 1,939, Washburn Rural 1,879, Olathe Northwest 1,859, Manhattan 1,837, Lawrence Free State 1,824, Wichita South 1,798, Campus 1,779, Shawnee Mission East 1,708, Gardner-Edgerton 1,703, Kansas City Wyandotte 1,698, Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,638, Topeka 1,634, Shawnee Mission West 1,631, Olathe West 1,629, Lawrence 1,625, Blue Valley West 1,580, Blue Valley Northwest 1,577, Blue Valley 1,560, Shawnee Mission North 1,540, Blue Valley North 1,506, Kansas City J.C. Harmon 1,488, Shawnee Mission South 1,468, Junction City 1,459, Hutchinson 1,430, Wichita Heights 1,422, Liberal 1,397, Wichita Northwest 1,364, Wichita West 1,361.

Class 5A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 1,306-733

Mill Valley 1,306, Leavenworth 1,263, Emporia 1,236, Topeka Seaman 1,180, Shawnee Heights 1,159, Wichita Bishop Carroll 1,159, Maize 1,150, Topeka West 1,118, Maize South 1,116, Salina South 1,088, Blue Valley Southwest 1,060, NEWTON 1,027, Kansas City Washington 1,017, De Soto 1,011, Kansas City Turner 981, Salina Central 974, Goddard Eisenhower 972, Topeka Highland Park 967, Valley Center 962, Kansas City F.L. Schlagle 899, Andover 897, Kansas City Sumner Academy 897, Lansing 896, Spring Hill 892, Overland Park St. Thomas Aquinas 883, Wichita Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 874, Pittsburg 872, Great Bend 868, Hays 846, Lenexa St. James Academy 835, Bonner Springs 832, Goddard 817, Arkansas City 780, Andover Central 757, Basehor-Linwood 755, Kansas City Piper 733.

Class 4A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 707-314

McPherson 707, Ottawa 698, Buhler 662, Shawnee Mission Bishop Miege 649, Augusta 647, Winfield 631, Tonganoxie 618, Independence 608, Paola 594, Chanute 592, Towanda Circle 579, Fort Scott 562, Louisburg 562, Eudora 538, Mulvane 534, Coffeyville Field Kindley 526, Labette County 494, Atchison 486, Abilene 474, El Dorado 473, Wamego 470, Rose Hill 462, Wellington 462, Ulysses 430, Baldwin 413, Parsons 402, Andale 372, Topeka Hayden 356, Iola 352, Clearwater 337, Nickerson 333, Clay Center Community 332, Pratt 326, Chapman 325, Holton 319, Concordia 314.

Class 3A

Member Schools: 64

Range: 309-173

Kansas City Bishop Ward 309, Wichita Trinity Academy 308, Girard 305, Rock Creek 305, Anderson County 296, Hugoton 295, Columbus 289, Jefferson West 284, Holcomb 277, Frontenac 274, Hiawatha 272, Scott Community 272, Burlington 268, Royal Valley 267, Santa Fe Trail 265, Osawatomie 263, Prairie View 262, Wichita Collegiate 255, Larned 252, Perry-Lecompton 251, Baxter Springs 250, Colby 249, Smoky Valley 248, Galena 247, Goodland 246, HESSTON 246, Cherryvale 242, Cheney 240, Marysville 238, HALSTEAD 233, Sabetha 230, Russell 227, Wellsville 225, Southeast of Saline 222, Council Grove 219, Hoisington 219, Cimarron 217, Pleasant Ridge 217, Haven 215, Caney Valley 212, Lyons 212, Osage City 212, Nemaha Central 211, Beloit 210, Riverton 209, Silver Lake 205, Chaparral 203, Riley County 203, Fredonia 201, West Franklin 192, Eureka 190, Norton Community 185, Douglass 184, Neodesha 184, Phillipsburg 181, St. Marys 178, Rossville 177, Southwestern Heights 176, Oskaloosa 176, Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 175, Minneapolis 175, Ellsworth 174, Kingman 174, Lakin 173.

Class 2A

Member Schools: 64

Range: 169-104

Hillsboro 169, Garden Plain 168, Riverside 168, Atchison Maur Hill-Mount Academy167, Belle Plaine 165, Jayhawk Linn 157, Erie 156, Bluestem 155, Olathe Heritage Christian Academy155, McLouth 154, Atchison County Community 153, Humboldt 150, REMINGTON 150, Sterling 148, Cherokee Southeast 147, Conway Springs 147, Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan 146, Mission Valley 144, Horton 144, Kansas City Christian 142, Syracuse 141, Republic County 140, Ell-Saline 140, SEDGWICK 140, Jefferson County North 140, Ellis 137, Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 137, Central Heights 137, Arma Northeast 134, Wabaunsee 133, Ellinwood 133, Oakley 133, Marion 132, Hoxie 130, Uniontown 130, Inman 128, Herington 126, Lawrence Bishop Seabury Academy126, Hill City 123, Stanton County 123, Sublette 123, West Elk 122, Lyndon 122, Salina Sacred Heart 122, Yates Center 122, Plainville 121, Bennington 119, Smith Center 119, Medicine Lodge 117, MOUNDRIDGE 117, Wichita Independent 116, Northern Heights 115, Wichita County 115, Sedan 115, Valley Falls 115, Pleasanton 113, Elkhart 112, BEREAN ACADEMY 111, Valley Heights 109, Chase County 107, Trego Community 107, Washington County 107, Shawnee Maranatha Christian Academy106, Spearville 104.

Class 1A

Member Schools: 118

Range: 104-10

GOESSEL 104, Stockton 102, Udall 102, Burlingame 101, Skyline 100, Ness City 97, Central of Burden 96, Olpe 95, Solomon 95, Clifton-Clyde 94, South Gray 94, Pretty Prairie 94, Rawlins County 93, La Crosse 93, Little River 93, Decatur Community 93, Oswego 93, Flinthills 93, Topeka Cair Paravel Latin School93, Canton-Galva 91, Jackson Heights 91, Hodgeman County 91, St. John-Hudson 91, Meade 90, Oxford 90, Sylvan-Lucas Unified 88, Classical School Of Wichita 88, Lincoln 87, Troy 87, Kinsley 85, Kiowa County 84, Doniphan West 83, Satanta 83, Minneola 81, Bucklin 80, Quinter 80, Victoria 80, Centralia 79, Rock Hills 78, Colony-Crest 77, Lakeside 77, Fairfield 77, Lebo 77, Macksville 77, Onaga 77, Ingalls 75, Frankfort 74, Caldwell 73, Thunder Ridge 73, Norwich 73, Osborne 73, South Central 72, Centre 69, Madison 69, Wallace County 69, St. Francis 69, St. Paul 68, BURRTON 66, Central Plains 66, PEABODY-BURNS 65, Dexter 64, Marmaton Valley 64, Elyria Christian 63, Marais Des Cygnes Valley 63, Dighton 62, Hanover 62, Pike Valley 62, Wakefield 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 59, Otis-Bison 59, South Haven 59, Altoona-Midway 58, Golden Plains 58, Hartford 57, Stafford 57, Southern Coffey County 55, Linn 55, Ashland 54, Randolph Blue Valley 54, Chetopa 53, Greeley County 53, Attica 51, Northern Valley 50, Cunningham 49, Waverly 49, Beloit St. John's 48, Wheatland-Grinnell 48, South Barber 48, Argonia 46, Cedar Vale 46, Chase 45, Rolla 44, Pawnee Heights 43, Wetmore 42, Wichita Central Christian Academy 42, Axtell 40, Cheylin 40, White City 39, Hope 38, Logan 36, Moscow 36, Deerfield 35, Tescott 35, Wilson 34, Brewster 32, Weskan 32, Palco 30, Western Plains 30, Fowler 28, Glasco 27, Elk Valley 25, Natoma 25, Hamilton 23, Junction City St. Xavier 23, Miltonvale 23, Winona-Triplains 22, Tipton Catholic 14, Healy 10.