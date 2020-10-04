The Douglass Bulldogs were having a good season at 3-2, already matching the win total from a season ago.

Win No. 4 will have to wait as COVID-19 as affected the Bulldogs.

The school has decided to cancel football games in Week 6 against Bluestem and Week 7’s game against Chaparral due to COVID-19.

Douglass and Bluestem become the sixth and seventh teams to have their season altered by the pandemic. Andover, Andover Central, El Dorado and Circle all saw their schedule change abruptly due to the pandemic. Only Andover and Bluestem will have games not missed due to COVID, only altered.

Douglass started the season off 3-0, with big wins, scoring at least 30 points in every game. They have unfortunately dropped their previous two games against tough competition.

They were scheduled to play at Bluestem on Friday night and host Chaparral on Oct. 16.

For now, Bluestem is looking for an opponent next week. We’ll update when an opponent is chosen.

We will update this when there is an official statement from the school and/or district.