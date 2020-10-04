McPHERSON — The McPherson High School girls tennis team paid homage to former tennis coach Doug Gayer on Saturday by winning the Doug Gayer Classic.

Gayer passed away in August 2019. Every season since then, McPherson has hosted a tournament in his honor.

On Monday, the Bullpups won the tournament, and their junior varsity team placed third. McPherson Red scored 75 points, Hutchinson finished second with 68, and McPherson White rounded out the top three with 54.

There were 10 teams in total.

"What better way to end the regular season, than at home, with a team win at the Doug Gayer Classic," McPherson head coach Tyler Brown said. "Conditions were a little chilly with some wind, but that didn't slow down our girls one bit on the day."

McPherson Red received semifinalist performances from all four entries, including a 4-0 day from the doubles team of CeAnna Allen and Perrin Schneider. Allen and Schneider had to defeat teammates Taylor Berger and Maddie Dobson in the finals, but did so by an 8-5 score.

In singles, Patty Huerta went 3-1 for second, and Sydney Achilles went 2-2 for fourth.

McPherson White also received strong performances, as freshman Riggs Kuhn went 4-1 for fifth in singles, and the duo of Lakynn Lippelmann and Amethyst Hale went 3-1 for fifth.

Carley Malm went 2-2 for 10th in singles, and the team of Grace White and Kyndall Sandbo went 3-2 for 10th in doubles.

McPherson is back in action on Monday at the AVCTL Division III/IV Championship at Buhler.

Defending regional champion Gracie Foster, of Hutchinson, led the way for the Salthawks. Foster went 4-0 in singles and captured the championship with an 8-3 win over Huerta of McPherson.

Also playing singles, Emilee Railsback finished 2-2 and placed sixth.

In doubles, Lauren Davis and Darby Benson, and Libby Jackson and Tia Hines each made the quarterfinals, while Jackson and Hines reached the semifinals.

Jackson and Hines ended their day with an 8-7 (4) win for third place, while Davis and Benson finished in sixth place.

The Salthawks are back in action Monday at the league championship hosted by Maize South.