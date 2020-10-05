Wellington was up 14-0 early in the second quarter of Friday’s homecoming game against Rose Hill, but ultimately that momentum was lost and the Rockets defeated the Crusaders 28-20.

The game started out promising for Wellington. Michael Cullens had a 38 yard run for a Crusader touchdown. The PAT was good, making the score 7-0.

Later, Rose Hill’s Spencer Nolan ran a 12-yard pass to the Crusaders’ 33 late in the first quarter.

Cullens got called for hurdling over a player on a run, resulting in a 15-yard penalty.

Wellington was up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Cullens had a 55 pass reception. The PAT by Greg Holcomb was good. This put the Crusaders up 14-0 with the clock at 11:39 in the second quarter.

Nolan made a 10-yard touchdown at 9:13 in the second quarter. The PAT was good making the score 14-7

The Rockets’ Cade Evans threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Bischler and the game was tied 14-14 with 20 seconds left in the half.

Rose Hill opened the second half with a deep pass that got intercepted by Wellington’s Meki Haskin-Ybarra. The Crusaders started at their own 21.

Bischler made a 25 yard touchdown reception. Rose Hill took the lead at 20-14 with 6:17 in the third quarter.

Rose Hill’s Evans passed to Tyler Kiser to score from Wellington’s 5, making the score 28-14.

Wellington’s Montel Tate made a 14 yard pass. The PAT attempt was no good, leaving the score 28-20 at 7:08 in the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders were advancing into Rose Hill territory when Kiser made an interception with 1:29 left to play.

"Everything was going our way," Wellington Coach Zane Aguilar said after the game. "We didn’t make some plays that we needed to make and next thing we knew it was 14-14. We had a real good drive going at the end. The Rose Hill kid made a heck of a play. We put the all in the right spot.

"As far as adversity goes, it’s kind of within us. It stinks because there’s times when we look really good and there's times when we don’t look good at all. We just have to be more consistent and set ourselves up for success because we have some guys that can run the ball.

Wellington’s overall record now is 1-4. Rose Hill is at 2-3

Wellington is scheduled to play Ulysses this Friday in an away game.

Rose Hill 28 Wellington 20

Rose Hill 0 14 6 8 28

Wellington 7 7 0 6 20

W- Cullens 38 run (PAT good)

W- Cullens 55 pass from Wright (PAT good)

RH- Nolan 10 run (PAT good)

RH – Evans to Bischler 10 pass (PAT good)

RH – Evans to Bischler 25 pass (PAT good)

RH- Evans to Kiser 4 pass (PAT 2-pt pass good)

W- Wright to Tate 13 pass (PAT no good)

Rushing: RH – Bryce Bischler 2- (-3), Spencer Nolan 24-78, Kochick 3-19, Woodell 1-3, Kiser 1-3. Total: 31-100. Well. Schettler 27-127, Cullens 3-44, B. Wright 11-13, Rusk 4-4, Haskin-Ybarra 1-2. Total: 19-190.

Passing: RH – Evans – 25-38, 286 yds. 2 int., 3 TD. Well. 5-17, 94 yds. 2 int.