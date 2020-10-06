There were limited games in the county due to COVID-19 and so that left the Week 5 performers as limited as well. There will at least two teams in the county not playing in Week 6 as well.

Brady Strausz, Andover

The sophomore quarterback had arguably his best game as quarterback this year in the win over Hutchinson on Friday night. He went 10-of-16 for 188 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. It is a nice comeback after he struggled against Goddard Eisenshower last week.

Bryson Evans, Rose Hill

Evans went a bit out of his mind in the win over Wellington. He was 23-of-37 for 273 yards passing and three touchdowns. The senior was everything the Rockets needed as they fell behind 14-0 but battled back to win.

Ryan Andrews, Augusta

Andrews is a staple in players of the week choices here at the BCTG. Despite everything the Orioles have gone through this season, he’s been that one mainstay. He’s doing it all while is dealing with injuries, too. In the 41-21 loss to Buhler, Andrews had 118 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.

Bryce Bischler, Rose Hill

Bischler was that go-to target for Evans in their win over Wellington. The senior finished with eight catches for 67 yards and two big time touchdowns, scoring one in each half. His second touchdown reception in the second half put the Rockets up for good.

Jacob Rees, Andover Central

The senior had 163 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries in the 14-12 loss to Andover Central on Friday night. It was Andover Central’s first regular season loss in almost a year but Rees did almost everything he could when he touched the ball.

Isaiah Maikori, Andover

Maikori is gaining offers by what it seems the day. In the 14-7 win over Hutchinson, Maikori showed why. He caught a 57-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter which tied the game. Then, he intercepted the final Hutch pass of the night to seal the victory. He finished with 85 yards on two catches with the touchdown and the interception.

Tucker Gibb, Bluestem

Gibb, only a freshman, playing in extended varsity minutes due to participation numbers at Bluestem came up big in the third quarter on Monday night. He stepped in front of a Colby Barton pass and intercepted the ball, returning it into Belle Plaine territory. Not only did it end a Belle Plaine drive, but gave the Lions decent field position for the first time all night.