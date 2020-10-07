Garden City falls to Liberal, 1-0

Garden City High School and Liberal squared off in a Western Athletic Conference match Tuesday evening at Buffalo Stadium, with the Buffaloes coming up short 0-1.

Neither team could find the goal in the first half, while Liberal’s Alfredo Lopez scored in the 66th minute of the game. It was the lone score in the second half.

Garden City ended up taking 17 shots in the contest while Liberal took nine.

Liberal’s Samuel Hernandez had 14 saves while Garden City’s Angel Guevara had two.

Liberal moves to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in WAC play. Garden City drops to 5-5 on the season, and 3-4 in the WAC.

The Buffaloes are at Great Bend on Thursday for the final WAC regular season game.

Liberal 0; 1; - 1

Garden City 0; 0; - 0