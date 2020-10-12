MAIZE — The season ended for the Newton High School girls’ tennis team after a sixth-place tie Saturday at the Class 5A regionals in Maize.

McPherson edged Salina South for the team title 11-10. Salina Central was third at nine. Hays and Maize tied for fourth at two. Newton and Valley Center tied for sixth at one. Great Bend didn’t score.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles play advance to state.

For Newton in singles play, Madelynn Hamm pulled off an upset win to start play. Hamm, the 11th seed, topped sixth seeded Kris McGrown of Maize 2-6, 6-1, 10-3 (tie breaker). In the quarterfinals, Hamm fell to Tess Daily of Salina South 6-1, 6-1. Hamm finished one win shy of state qualification.

Hamm finishes the season 17-15.

Selena Aguilar fell to top-seeded Callie Sanborn of Salina Central 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. Sanborn won the singles title. Aguilar finishes the season 6-13.

In doubles play, Shelby Spreier and Katie McMullin lost to top-seeded and eventual champions Iliana Armbrust and Alexxa Nunemaker of Salina South 6-0, 6-0. Spreier and McMullin end the season 1-13.

Hallie Watkins and Lucy Buller lost to second-seeded Ceanna Allen and Perrin Schnieder of McPherson 6-1, 6-1. Watkins and Buller end the season 3-9.

Class 5A Regionals

Saturday at Maize

Team scores — McPherson 11, Salina South 10, Salina Central 9, Hays 2, Maize 2, Newton 1, Valley Center 1, Great Bend 0.

Top four singles and doubles to state

SINGLES

First round — Callie Sanborn SC def. Selena Agular N 6-1, 6-0; Maggie Robben Hys. def. Grace Dougherty GG 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Laura Brucker SS def. Madison Witt Mai. 6-4, 6-1; Sydney Achilles McP. def. Lily Wilson VC 6-3, 6-3; Tess Dailey SS def. Emma Taylor VC 6-0, 6-0; Madelynn Hamm New. def. Kira McGrown Mai. 2-6, 6-1, 10-3 TB; Morgan Shorb Hys. def. Remi Ingram GB 6-3, 6-1; Patricia Huerta McP. def. Kamee Robinson SC 6-3, 6-0.

Quarterfinals — Sanborn SC def. Robben Hys. 6-0, 6-0; Brucker SS def. Achilles McP. 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 TB; Dailey SS def. Hamm New. 6-1, 6-1; Huerta McP. def. Shorb Hys. 6-2, 6-4.

Semifinals — Sanborn SC def. Brucker SS 6-3, 6-1; Huerta McP. def. Daily SS 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Championships — Sanborn SC def. Huerta McP. 6-3, 6-3. Third place — Daily SS def. Brucker SS 6-3, 6-0.

DOUBLES

First round — Armbrust-Nunemaker SS def. Spreier-McMullin N 6-0, 6-0; Pfeifer-Strobel Mai. def. Deines-Ke Hys. 6-1, 6-0; Canupp-Davenport Mai. def. Moyers-Popp GB 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 TB; Giehsler-Montoya SC def. Putman-Shulda SS 6-1, 6-4; Dobson-Berger McP. def. Huslig-Williams GB 6-1, 6-0; Turpin-Nutter SC def. Bishop-Hamm VC 6-0, 6-3; Blanton-Turner VC def. Robben-Zweifel Hys. 6-3, 6-2; Allen-Schneider McP. def. Watkins-Buller N 6-1, 6-1.

Quarterfinals — Armbrust-Nunemaker SS def. Pfeifer-Stroble Mai. 6-3, 6-2; Geihsler-Montoya SC def. Canupp-Davenport Mai. 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-6 TB; Dobson-Berger McP. def. Turpin-Nutter SC 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 14-12 TB; Allen-Schneider McP. def. Blanton-Turner VC 6-1, 6-1.

Semifinals — Armbrust-Nunemaker SS def. Geihsler-Montoya SC 6-1, 6-2; Allen-Schneider McP. def. Dobson-Berger McP. 6-1, 6-4.

Championships — Armbrust-Nunemaker SS def. Allen-Schneider McP. 7-5, 6-2. Third place — Giehsler-Montoya SC def. Dobson-Berger McP. 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.