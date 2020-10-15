Manhattan native Ethan Dhuyvetter, better known by his YouTube handle, Online Outdoorsman, is once again doing his part to raise money for breast cancer research.

The former Kansas State fishing team member, who now owns his own fishing lure company, Mule Fishing Supply Co., is again using an online fundraiser to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

In 2019, he raised more than $1,000 for the cause. This year, he’s raised $1,174 as of Thursday morning with a goal of hitting the $5,000 mark.

He also did a Pink Fishing Lure challenge on his YouTube channel to raise awareness of the disease. That video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/2eTEtJKwfkQ/.

To donate to the cause, go to https://tinyurl.com/y4pzr45l/.

Youth shooting upcoming in Hays

The Smoky Hill Pheasants Forever Chapter 424 is hosting its annual memorial youth hunt beginning at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Hays City Sportsmen’s Club, 5790 230th Ave. in Hays.

Registration is open to youths ages 12 to 18 and closes Friday, Oct. 16.

For more information and to register, contact Shayne Wilson at 785-650-7656.