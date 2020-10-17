TV-RADIO (reverse header)
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.—NHRA, AAA Texas FallNationals, FS1, cable 60
1:30 p.m.—Hollywood Casino 400, NBC, cable 3
BASEBALL
7:15 p.m.—Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, FOX, cable 4
FISHING
Noon—Bassmaster Elite Series, ESPN2, cable 33
FOOTBALL
Noon—Denver at New England, CBS, cable 12
Noon—Chicago at Carolina, FOX, cable 4
3:25 p.m.—Green Bay at Tampa Bay, FOX, cable 4
7:20 p.m.—L.A. Rams at San Francisco, NBC, cable 3
GOLF
6 a.m.—Scottish Championship, TGC, cable 79
1:30 p.m.—Dominion Energy Charity Classic, TGC, cable 79
4 p.m.—CJ Cup, TGC, cable 79
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.—America’s Day at the Races, FS2, cable 243
MARATHON
9:30 p.m.—World Half Marathon Championship, NBCSN, cable 78
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.—Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace, NBCSN, cable 78
10 a.m.—Women, Duke at Syracuse, FSKC, cable 34
10:25 a.m.—West Ham United at Tottenham, NBCSN, cable 78
1 p.m.—Women, Louisville at Georgia Tech, FSKC, cable 34
1:30 p.m.—Benevento at AS Roma, ESPN, cable 32
2:30 p.m.—Women, Florida State at Virginia, ESPN2, cable 33
4 p.m.—Women, Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPNU, cable 244
5 p.m.—Women, Auburn at Georgia, SEC, cable 276
7 p.m.—Pachuca at Santos Laguna, FS2, cable 243
SWIMMING
8 a.m.—N 1 Budapest, CBSSN, cable 260
VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.—South Carolina at Georgia, SEC, cable 276
Noon—Arkansas at Mississippi State, ESPNU, cable 244
3 p.m.—Louisiana State at Texas A&M, SEC, cable 276
TENNIS
2:30 p.m.—Ultimate Tennis Showdown, TTC, cable 248
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.—Hollywood Casino 400, KVOB, 95.5-FM
FOOTBALL
Noon—Denver at New England, KSAL, 1150-AM
CROSS COUNTRY (reverse header)
HIGH SCHOOL
NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE
At Downs
BOYS
Team scores
Not submitted.
Top 10 individuals
1. Eilert, St. John’s Beloit, 17:08. 2. R.Bales, Osborne, 17:54. 3. G.Bales, Osb, 18:48. 4. Huehl, Sylvan-Lucas, 19:07. 5. Rose, SL, 19:07. 6. Pruter, Natoma, 19:10. 7. T.Reeves, Pike Valley, 20:09. 8. K.Reeves, PV, 20:21. 9. Marquis, PV, 20:22. 10. Garman, PV, 22:22.
GIRLS
Team scores
Not submitted.
Top 10 individuals
1. Vath, Lincoln, 20:36. 2. Letourneau, St. John’s Beloit, 21:51. 3. Lund, Natoma, 22:37. 4. Ford, Lin, 22:40. 5. Chrisler, Nat, 23:39. 6. Meyer, SJB, 23:41. 7. Stewart, Lin, 24:26. 8. Carlin, Osborne, 24:34. 9. Creighton, Osb, 24:46. 10. Clark, SJB, 24:55.
ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL I
At Newton
BOYS
Team scores
Maize South 42, Maize 44, Derby 81, Wichita Campus 108, Newton 112, Salina South 163, Hutchinson 198.
Salina South individuals
12. Leonard, 17:52.83. 35. Schutz, 19:54.20. 37. Barth, 19:59.36. 38. Hudson, 20:07.70. 41. Brown, 20:32.69. 43. Jamison, 21:32.77.
GIRLS
Team scores
Maize South 21, Derby 69, Salina South 88, Hutchinson 112, Maize 123, Newton 134, Wichita Campus 154.
Salina South individuals
9. Allen, 20:43.56. 13. Strang, 21:10.10. 17. Arnold, 21:46.56. 23. Fischer, 23:13.60. 26. Schrage, 23:21.58.
ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL II
At Newton
BOYS
Team scores
Goddard Eisenhower 40, Andover 55, Arkansas City 90, Salina Central 94, Andover Central 115, Valley Center 127.
Salina Central individuals
3. Griffith, 17:14.96. 9. French, 17:51.84. 19. Tibbits, 18:38.39. 30. Affholder, 19:58.59. 37. Sheahon, 21:11.95.
GIRLS
Team scores
Goddard Eisenhower 40, Andover 44, Valley Center 54, Andover Central 95.
Salina Central individuals
12. White, 21:53.39. 23. Devila, 22:43.91. 28. Denning, 23:33.61. 29. Young, 23:35.43.
JUNIOR VARSITY
ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL II
At Newton
BOYS
Team scores
Goddard Eisenhower 21, Andover 38, Valley Center 79, Goddard 99.
Salina Central individuals
48. Carano, 26:37.22. 50. Riley, 29:20.48.
GIRLS
Team scores
Andover 17, Valley Center 52, Andover Central 54.
Salina Central individuals
21. Helton, 27:29.19. 28. Mendenhall, 29:20.46. 32. Am.Coykendall, 30:37.11.
LOCAL SOCCER (reverse header)
BIG 12 WOMEN
Friday’s games
KANSAS STATE 3, OKLAHOMA 0
Oklahoma;0;0;—;0
Kansas State;2;1;—;3
First half—KS: Turner (assist Bonnen), 3rd minute. KS: Goins (Weichel), 22nd.
Second half—KS: Entz (penalty kick), 65th minute.
Shots—O 11, KS 6. Saves—O 1, KS 4. Goalkeepers—O: Panas. KS: Werremeyer.
KANSAS 1, OKLAHOMA STATE 0
Oklahoma State;0;0;—;0
Kansas;1;0;—;1
Second half—K: Holland (penalty kick), 41st minute.
Shots—OS 9, K 7. Saves—OS 0, K 4. Goalkeepers—OS: Plotz. K: Peters.
LOCAL TENNIS (reverse header)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
KSHSAA STATE TOURNAMENTS
CLASS 5A
At Andover
Singles
First round—Whitaker, Wichita Kapaun, def. Leising, Emporia, 6-0, 6-0. Daily, Salina South, def. Ward, Lenexa St. James, 7-5, 2-6, 12-10. Steven, Wichita Carroll, def. Schreiner, Topeka Seaman, 6-1, 6-1. Huerta, McPherson, def. Ellis, Blue Valley Southwest, 6-1, 6-4. Sanborn, Salina Central, def. Owens, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-2, 6-1. Stranghoner, WCar, def. Lysaught, Shawnee Heights, 6-3, 6-0. Fischer, BVSW, def. Brucker, SS, 6-2, 6-1. Boleski, WKap, def. Scott, DeSoto, 6-1, 6-0.
Quarterfinals—Steven, WCar, def. Huerta, MP, 6-2, 6-4. Stranghoner, WCar, def. Sanborn, SC, 6-1, 6-0. Boleski, WKap, def. Fischer, BVSW, 6-2, 6-1. Whitaker, WKap, def. Daily, SS, 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals—Whitaker, WKap, def. Steven, WCar, 6-1, 6-1. Boleski, WKap, def. Stranghoner, WCar, 6-4, 6-2.
Consolation—Scott, DeS, def. Brucker, SS, 9-1. Sanborn, SC, def. Schreiner, TopSea, 9-3. Scott, DeS, def. Daily, SS, 9-6. Fischer, BVSW, def. Sanborn, SC, 9-5.
Doubles
First round—Armbrust-Nunemaker, Salina South def. Book-Kurland, Lenexa St. James, 6-1, 7-5. Jittawait-Walker, Andover, def. Doran-Hellerich, DeSoto, 6-0, 6-4. Messenger-Biddle, Arkansas City, def. Dobson-Berger, McPherson, 6-1, 6-2. Lubbers-Lubbers, Wichita Carroll, def. Collins-Hileman, DeS, 6-2, 6-1. Sinclair-Sinclair, Andover, def. Langfoss-Casmus, Leavenworth, 6-2, 6-0. Taylor-Staley, LSJ, def. Geihsler-Montoya, Salina Central, 6-0, 6-4. Unruh-Sweeney, Topeka Seaman, def. Tallman-Evans, Andover Central, 6-0, 6-4. Allen-Schneider, MP, def. Williams-Smith, Spring Hill, 6-3, 7-5.
Quarterfinals—Armbrust-Nunemaker, SS, def. Jittawait-Walker, Ando, 6-2, 6-0. Lubbers-Lubbers, WCar, def. Messenger-Biddle, ArkC, 6-4, 6-2. Sinclair-Sinclair, Ando, def. Taylor-Staley, LSJ, 6-3, 6-0. Unruh-Sweeney, TS, def. Allen-Schneider, MP, 6-2, 7-5.
Semifinals—Lubbers-Lubbers, WCar, def. Armbrust-Nenemaker, SS, 6-2, 6-4. Sinclair-Sinclair, Ando, def. Unruh-Sweeney, TopSea, 6-2, 6-4.
Consolation—Geihsler-Montoya, SC, def. Langfoss-Casmus, Leav, 9-4. Messenger-Biddle, ArkC, def. Geihsler-Montoya, SC, 9-4.
CLASS 4A
At Wichita
Singles
First round—Sebits, Wichita Trinity, def. Maxton, Chanute, 6-0, 6-0. Frieze, Chapman, def. Allen, SM Miege, 6-1, 6-2. Friess, Parsons, def. Camp, Winfield, 7-6, 6-0. Teufel, Buhler, def. Myers, SM Miege, 6-1, 6-0. Adams, Circle, def. Sandstrom, Topeka Hayden, 6-1, 6-1. Murphy, Wichita Collegiate, def. Viele, Independence, 7-6, 3-6, 10-7. Calhoon, TopHay, def. Lehl, Buh, 6-3, 6-2. Montovani, WColl, def. Babcock, Chan, 6-3, 6-0.
Quarterfinals—Montovani, WColl, def. Calhoon, TopHay, 6-2, 6-3. Adams, Cir, def. Murphy, WColl, 6-1, 6-1. Teufel, Buh, def. Friess, Par, 6-3, 6-2. Sebits, WTrin, def. Freize, Chap, 6-1, 6-3.
Semifinals—Sebits, WTrin, def. Tuefel, Buh, 6-1, 6-1. Adams, Cir, vs. Montovani, WColl, late.
Doubles
First round—Conrad-Graham, Wichita Collegiate, def. Beth-Daly, Fort Scott, 6-0, 6-5. Martin-Albin, Hesston, def. Hagan-Hayward, SM Miege, 6-4, 6-7, 10-8. Hatfield-Rusk, Wellington, def. Marquez-Gregory, Independence, 7-6, 6-7, 12-10. Hutton-Babcock, Buhler, def. Valdivia-Simons, Topeka Hayden, 6-3, 6-2. Chase-Gillispie, Circle, def. Pepin-Shull, SMM, 6-1, 6-2. Morison-Smith, Indy, def. Dunne-Majors, Wichita Trinity, 7-6, 3-6, 13-11. Meier-Voegeli, TopHay, def. Girton-Stratton, Clay Center, 6-1, 6-0. Shultz-Farris, Parsons, def. Nichols-Yoakum, WColl, 6-4, 6-4.
Quarterfinals—Conrad-Graham, WColl, def. Martin-Albin, 6-0, 6-2. Hutton-Babcock, Buh, def. Hatfield-Rusk, Well, 7-6, 6-1. Chase-Gillispie, Cir, def. Meier-Voegeli, TopHay, 6-4, 6-0.
Semifinals—Conrad-Graham, WColl, def. Hutton-Babcock, Buh, 6-1, 6-0. Chase-Gillespie, Cir, vs. Meier-Voegeli, TopHay, late.
CLASS 3-2-1A
At Wichita
Singles
First round—Perrin, Sacred Heart, def. MurCases, Scott City, 6-0, 6-0. Pearce, Kingman, def. Kramer, Marysville, 6-2, 3-6, 11-9. Manry, Larned, def. Spencer, Smoky Valley, 6-2, 6-2. Roth, Phillipsburg, def. Farha, Wichita Independent, 7-6, 2-6, 10-7. Kuhn, Victoria, def. Bender, Conway Springs, 6-0, 6-2. Dodson, Colby, def. Favero, Pittsburg Colgan, 6-4, 6-4. May, ConSp, def. Brungardt, Trego, 6-0, 6-2. Knoflicek, KC Christian, def. Bellamy, Colby, 6-2, 6-0.
Quarterfinals—Knoflicek, KCC, def. May, ConSp, 6-1, 6-1. Kuhn, Vic, def. Favero, PC, 6-0, 6-2. Roth, Ph, def. Manry, Lar, 6-3, 6-7, 10-4. Perrin, SH, def. Pearce, King, 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals—Perrin, SH, def. Roth, Ph, 6-0, 6-0. Kuhn, Vic, vs. Knoflicek, KC Christian, late.
Doubles
First round—Bartels-Sands, KC Christian, def. Bird-Jargo, Wichita Classical, 6-0, 6-0. Haase-Windholz, Ellsworth, def. Gutierrez-Meyers-Hermosillo, Scott City, 7-5, 6-3. Boyles-Osner, Conway Springs, def. Bernhardt-Plenert, Hillsboro, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6. Cunningham-Soukup, Ellsw, def. Stoppel-Westergard, ScCi, Hammeke-Metro, Central Plains, def. Goetz-Goetz, Cimarron, 6-0, 6-2. Elliott-Rauchholz, Smoky Valley, def. Hughes-Neufeld, Hutchinson Trinity, 6-1, 6-3. Amaya-Milburn, Ashland, def. Jeffrey-Oeser, CP, 6-3, 6-2. Matteucci-Weiss, Sacred Heart, def. Green-Jargo, WClas, 6-1, 6-1.
Quarterfinals—Bartels-Sands, KCC, def. Haase-Windholz, Ellsw, 6-3, 6-0. Cunningham-Soukup, Ellsw, def. Boyles-Osner, ConSp, 6-3, 6-0. Hammeke-Metro, CP, def. Elliott-Rauchholz, SV, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. Matteucci-Weiss, SH, 6-4, 6-2.
Bartels-Sands, KCC, def. Cunningham-Soukup, Ellsw, 6-1, 6-1. Hammeke-Metro, CP, vs. Matteucci-Weiss, SH, late.
LOCAL VOLLEYBALL (reverse header)
BIG 12
AT NORMAN, OKLA.
Oklahoma def. Kansas, 13-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-13
AT MANHATTAN
Texas def. Kansas State, 25-19, 21-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-7
STATE COLLEGE
AT STERLING
Sterling def. Kansas Wesleyan, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8
AT OVERLAND PARK
Tabor def. Kansas Christian, 25-9, 25-13, 25-22
HIGH SCHOOL
AT PHILLIPSBURG
Phillipsburg def. Plainville, 25-16, 25-7. Phillipsburg def. Ellis, 25-9, 25-13. Ellis def. Plainville, 25-23, 25-18
AT SMITH CENTER
Trego def. Hill City, 25-7, 25-21. Trego def. Russell, 25-14, 25-22. Smith Center def. Hill City, 25-17, 25-14. Hill City def. Russell, 21-25, 26-24, 25-14. Smith Center def. Trego, 25-18, 25-13
AT HAYS
TMP-Marian def. Stockton, 25-19, 25-6. Norton def. Oakley, 25-17, 25-121. Norton def. Stockton, 25-9, 25-17. TMP-Marian def. Oakley, 25-11, 25-18. Oakley def. Stockton, 25-15, 25-22. TMP-Marian def. Norton, 25-8, 25-19