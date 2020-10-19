The Newton High School cross country team finished the regular season Saturday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships at Centennial Park.

The Railer boys finished fifth out of seven teams, while the girls were sixth out of seven teams.

In the boys’ team standings, Maize South won with 42 points. Maize was second at 46 at Derby was third at 76 points. Newton finished with 109 points.

Maize South won the girls’ competition with 21 points, followed by Derby at 68 and Salina South at 58. Newton scored 134 points.

Alexis Rios of Maize South won the girls’ race in 19:17.1. Austin Schaeffer of Maize South won the boys’ race in 17:05.7.

"We ran pretty well," Newton coach D.J. Bookout said. "We improved some of our times from last week. We’ve been kind of up and down. With all the changes at school, and going to remote again, it’s hard for the kids to transition and keep focused. But we had some really good times today. Luke Schmidt and Kaden Anderson ran a really good time today. We were close to some PRs. Hopefully, we can get those at regionals. We’ll see what happens at regionals."

The Newton boys were led by Luke Schmidt, who finished sixth in 17:29.06. Schmidt claimed a medal and first-team all-league honors with the finish.

"I felt like I ran a pretty good race," Schmidt said. "I ran a 17:45 the last time I ran here. I felt so good. With this time, I feel like I can run well at regionals. I’m hoping we can take the whole team to state. I’ve run at Great Bend before (the regional site). My main goal is to take it to state. I’d like to break 17 if I can."

Also running for the Railers were Kaden Anderson, who finished 17th in 18:11.15, two spots out of medal contention; Alexander Barnett, who finished 27th in 18:39.85; Nick Treaster, who finished 29th in 19:01.58; Jason Catache, who finished 30th in 19:01.58; and Elijah Edwards, who finished 33rd in 19:47.99.

The Railer girls were led by freshman Isabel Sandoval, who finished 22nd in 23:10.36. Aspen Schmidt finished in 24th in 23:15.24, followed by Elia Bergquist in 25th in 23:19.51, Analiyah Torres, who finished in 31st in 24:20.27; and Ella Mayes, who finished in 32nd in 24:27.22. All five Railer runners are underclassmen.

Newton competes at the Class 5A regional meet Saturday at Lake Barton in Great Bend. The girls’ race is at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 10:45. The top three teams and up to the top six runners on the top three teams will advance to the state meet Oct. 31 at 4 Mile Creek Resort in rural Augusta.

"We have to keep our head in the game," Bookout said. "We’re just weathering the storm."