Wellington takes down Buhler in 4th quarter comeback.

In its most riveting game of the season, The Wellington Crusaders overcame a halftime deficit, scoring three touchdowns - all in the final eight minutes of the game - for a stunning victory over Buhler of 27-13.

Buhler was up 7-0 in the first quarter. A 43-yard run by Wellington’s Dustyn Schettler in the second quarter set up a one yard touchdown by Berk Wright. The PAT was good, tying the game 7-7.

A 53-yard run by Buhler’s Sam Elliott put Buhler in Wellington’s red zone and paved the way for another touchdown. The PAT was no good. Buhler was up 13-7 at halftime.

The third quarter was scoreless, but the Dukes came back in the fourth quarter at 10:55 when Mekhi Haskin-Ybarra made the first of Wellington's three interceptions.

A one-yard touchdown by quarterback Berkley Wright and PAT by Jack Wright put Wellington ahead 14-13 with 7:35 left in the game.

Buhler quickly lost possession of the ball. Berk Wright passed the ball to Montel Tate, who made a touchdown with 5:47 left in the game giving the Dukes an 8-point lead of 21-13.

Wright has his third 1-yard touchdown of the game, leaving the Crusaders at 27-13 with 1:30 left in the game.

Wellington 27 Buhler 13

Wellington

0 7 0 20 27

Buhler

0 13 0 0 13

B- Roward 12 run (PAT good)

W- Wright 1 run (PAT good)

B- 37 pass from Neill (PAT no good)

W- Wright 1 run (PAT good)

W- Tate 23 pass reception (PAT good)

W- Wright 1 run (PAT kick no good)

Rushing: W – Schettler 28-147, Wright 16-19, Rusk 6-20. Total: 50-186. B- Elliott 23-188, Neill 8-12, Campbell 1-(-5), Henderson 2-16, Rollard 4-15. Total: 38-226.

Passing: W – B. Wright 6-12, 59 yds, 0 int. B – Neill 7-20, 120 yds., 3 int.

Receiving: W- Tate 4-43, Bannister 1-3, Haskin-Ybarra 1-13. B- McCurdy 5-85, Coffey 1-22, Elliott 1-13.

Team stats

Wellington

Buhler

Rushing

186

226

Passing

59

120

Total offense

245

346

First downs

12

12

Penalties

4–22

8–75

Turnovers

0

3