PLAINVILLE — The Plainville Cardinals were too much the Sacred Heart Knights Friday night.

Plainville got to .500 on the season with a 42-8 victory over Sacred Heart, while it fell to 2-6.

"It was a good experience," Sacred Heart coach Shane Richards said in his postgame interview. "I like our chances next week if we clean up our mental mistakes. We are in the basement, building it up hopefully in the next two years."

Plainville scored in the first 15 secondds with a Ethan Hamilton 53-yard run. Brandon Brin’s 3-yard run made it 14-0 with 2:09 left in the first quarter.

Hamilton added a 17-yard run and Kyle Werner 3-yard run made it 28-0 Cardinals at halftime.

Werner added a 10-yard run in the third quarter and Hansen 5-yard run with 4:06 left gave the Cardinals a 42-0 lead.

Sacred Heart avoided the shutout with Jacob Gormley 89-yard pass to Mason Richards with 52 seconds to play.

"Mason made a good catch and Jared threw a good ball," Coach Richards said. "It was good for the kids to fight all the way. We are young up front, playing kids who haven't really played on the varsity level."

Sacred Heart will play a consolation bracket game next Friday. An opponent has yet to be determined.