GREAT BEND — Freshman Arely Maldonado will represent Hays High at the Class 5A state cross country meet after placing ninth in Saturday’s regional meet at Lake Barton Golf Course.

Maldonado finished in 20:16.59 in the girls race. She will compete in Saturday’s 5A meet at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Andover.

The HHS girls narrowly missed out on qualifying for state as a team. The top three teams qualified for state, and the Indians finished in fourth, six points out of third place.

Brenlynn Albers was 19th for Hays High, finishing in 21:00.01.

Maize South won the girls team title. Great Bend took second and Valley Center was third. Maize South’s Alexa Rios took first in 18:57.10.

The Hays High boys were sixth as a team, led by Leo Hernandez’s 16th-place finish in 17:48.73.

Great Bend’s Kaiden Esfeld won the boys race in 16:33.12. Maize took the boys regional team title while Maize South was second and Great Bend was third.