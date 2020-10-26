The last time Wellington had beaten Mulvane in football, George W. Bush was President, young people were using MySpace and Steve Jobs had not yet unveiled the iPhone.

But Friday was a sweet night for the Dukes.

For the first time since 2005, the Wellington Crusader football team defeated the Mulvane Wildcats. In their last regular game of the season, the Crusaders had a 20-13 victory on their home field.

The first quarter was scoreless. With the clock at 9:09 in the second quarter, Wellington’s Berkeley Wright threw a 57 yard pass to Trace Rusk for a touchdown. The PAT by Jack Wright was good, giving the Dukes a 7-0 lead.

Mulvane came back with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mason Ellis to Julian Myers at 1:57.

The score was 7-7 at halftime.

At one point in the third quarter, after a penalty, Wellington was at 2nd and 29 and 3rd and 22 when Dustyn Schettler caught a 30 yard pass reception at the Mulvane 33.

Mikey Cullens had a 24-yard touchdown to put the Crusaders up 14-7 at 3:40 in the third.

Myers made a 3 yard touchdown for the Wildcats at 1:05 in the third quarter, but the PAT was no good, leaving Wellington ahead 14-13 going into the fourth.

Wellington attained a more secure lead with a 65-yard touchdown run by Schettler. The PAT by Jack Wright made the score 20-13.

The Crusaders will host Arkansas City Friday for the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Mulvane 076013

Wellington077620

W- Wright to Rusk 57 pass (PAT kick)

M- Ellis to Myers 14 pass (PAT kick)

W- Cullens 24 run (PAT kick)

M- Johnson 3 run (PAT kick no good).

W- Schettler run (PAT run).

RUSHING – M – Ellis 19-93, Myers 12-13. Total: 31-106. W – Schettler 20-169, Wright 10-24, Cullens 11-41. Total: 41-234.

PASSING: M- Ellis 9-19, 103 yds., o int. Myer 0-1. W- Wright 10-20, 177 yds., 0 int.

RECEIVING: M – Comer 4-56, Myers 3-35, Seier 1-11, Dieker 1-1. W- Henry 3-90, Haskin-Ybarra 1-5, Schettler 2-49, Tate 3-23, Bannister 1-10.

Team stats Wellington Mulvane

Rushing 234 106

Passing 177 103

Total offense 411 209

First downs 11 9

Penalties 9– 658–55

Turnovers 20