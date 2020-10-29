A 10-0 loss to Hayden in Week 7 not only denied Perry-Lecompton a shot at an undefeated season, it made the road back to the Class 3A state championship game even more difficult.

The narrow defeat in a game that was scoreless until the final two minutes dropped Perry to the No. 3 seed coming out of District 4. Hayden won the district, while Baldwin got the No. 2 seed despite playing only two district games and not facing either Hayden or Perry — those games canceled for COVID-19 concerns at Baldwin.

The series of events puts Perry-Lecompton (7-1) on the road for about as tough of a first-round draw as the Kaws could get. Friday night’s opponent is Rock Creek (5-2), which has enjoyed a big turnaround season under second-year coach Shane Sieben.

While a tough break that’s generated plenty of public outcry, Perry-Lecompton coach Mike Paramore said it’s nothing that’s been an issue with his team.

"We’ve spent no time dwelling on it," Paramore said. "It is what it is. It doesn’t do any good wasting any energy and time thinking about it because it’s not going to change. We have to play who’s in front of us. Yeah, it’s a tough road, but we’ll go play and prepare our kids and we look forward to the challenge."

A tough playoff road is nothing new for the Kaws. In 2017 and 2018, Perry ran into eventual state champion Sabetha in the second round. Last year, Perry faced four straight teams that entered the postseason with two or fewer losses, beating all four before falling to Andale in the state championship game.

The experience gained from that run can only pay dividends on the Kaws’ difficult trek to get back to the championship game.

"There’s nothing easy," Paramore said. "Right now, northeast Kansas football in 3A is pretty good. That’s no disrespect to southeast, but we’ve got some good folks up here and you have to battle to get out. It’s going to be work every Friday."

On the flip side of this Friday’s showdown, Rock Creek can also lament getting the toughest first-round draw possible. The Mustangs’ lone losses this year have come to Class 2A No. 1 Rossville (58-57) and one-loss Holton (41-21).

The Holton loss denied Rock Creek a district title and ended a four-game winning streak that had seen the Mustangs get on a pretty good roll, especially offensively. But two turnovers on Rock Creek’s first two possessions set Holton up with short fields and Holton took advantage, bolting to a 20-0 first-quarter lead that ballooned to 34-0 in the second quarter before Rock Creek fought back.

"I think we were shell-shocked early and things kind of snowballed against us," Rock Creek coach Shane Sieben said. "We turned it over and you can’t do that against good teams. We have to take care of ourselves. We have to be assignment sound, disciplined and take care of the football.

"I don’t know if Holton prepared us for Perry because they’re so different in what they do. Maybe in just learning the physicality that they can bring to the table. We know it’s going to be a physical game and how good up front they are. We’ve got our work cut out for us."

Both teams boast offenses that have been tough to stop this year.

Rock Creek quarterback Charlie Killingsworth has had a huge year for the Mustangs, starting with the Rossville game where he threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for 136 yards and four touchdowns, accounting for 627 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns.

He’s hardly slowed down and enters Friday’s game with 1,863 yards and 23 touchdowns passing (both school records) and another 527 yards and 12 TDs rushing. Brooks Whaley has 46 catches for 938 yards and nine touchdowns (all school records) and Dawson Zenger has 30 catches for 480 yards and nine scores.

Paramore knows that a tough match-up for his defense, which hasn’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a game this year and just 62 total points (8.9 per game).

"We haven’t played anybody that’s been spread, just slinging it all over the place, not like that at least," he said. "We’ve done a good job with our scout kids and have some good skill kids to simulate, though we can’t run their offense like they do. We can put some speed on the field to give them some looks and defend a pretty good athlete back there. It’s just making sure you’re sound in assignment and be ready to play hard."

Perry’s offense suffered a big blow when starting quarterback William Welch, last year’s All-3A first-teamer, was lost for the season during a 28-14 win over Holton. Welch had thrown for 538 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions through three weeks.

Thad Metcalfe moved from tailback to replace Welch and has thrown for 715 yards and seven touchdowns in the past five games, but he’s also been picked off five times, including three times by Hayden. Metcalfe has also rushed for 718 yards and 15 touchdowns while Reichen Rush has added 594 yards and eight scores since taking over at tailback when Metcalfe moved to QB.

"They’re as fast if not faster than Rossville and that’s something that’s just popped of the board on film, and it’s everywhere," Sieben said. "It’s impressive and something that will be a challenge for us. They’re a difficult match-up, even losing Welch. They’re a tough task and they don’t need any extra motivation. They’re a very talented ball club."

Both coaches like the way their teams have regrouped after taking losses two weeks ago, crediting their upperclassmen.

"Our senior leadership is good," Paramore said. "Those guys have been through the battles and are pretty even keel. They were disappointed (with the Hayden loss), but they got beat by a team that played better that night. They regrouped and they understand what’s in front of them. The focus has been good and if we get another opportunity, so be it."

Sieben, whose team was just 3-6 last year, agreed.

"Our seniors have been unbelievable," Sieben said. "It’s a special group of kids that have definitely turned things around here. The success we’ve had has been because of them. It’s been a fun group to coach."