LA CROSSE — Colby Stull rushed for 311 yards with six touchdowns to lead LaCrosse to a 60-40 win over the Moundridge Wildcats on Thursday in the Eight-Man Division I playoffs in La Crosse.

Moundridge trailed 28-6 at the half, staying with the Leopards in the second half.

Stull added an interception return for a score. He picked off two passes.

Bryce Conner and Gage Burk each added a rushing touchdown for the Leopards.

For Moundridge, Kase Ptacek rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Braden Schmidt rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Corbin Unruh rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown and passed for 53 yards and a touchdown. Joseph Schrag caught a 47-yard touchdown pass.

La Crosse is 5-3 and plays next week at 8-1 Attica-Argonia in the second round. Moundridge ends the season 4-5.

LA CROSSE 60, MOUNDRIDGE 40

Moundridge;6;0;26;8;—40

La Crosse;16;12;26;6;—60

Scoring

1q. L Conner 34-yd. run (Sherman pass from Conner) 6:52

1q. M Schmidt 3-yd. run (run failed) 4:13

1q. L Stull 3-yd. run (Conner run) 2:32

2q. L Stull 45-yd. run (pass failed) 9:14

2q. L Stull 44-yd. run (run failed) :32

3q. M Schmidt 3-yd. run (pass failed) 10:20

3q. M Ptacek 7-yd. run (run failed) 6:19

3q. L Stull 38-yd run (run failed) 5:24

3q. L Stull interception return (run failed) 5:12

3q. M Ptacek 3-yd. run (Brandeweide pass from Unruh) 2:49

3q. L Burk 19-yd. run (Schmidt pass from Morgan) 2:11

3q. M Schrag 47-yd. pass from Unruh (pass failed) 1:59

3q. L Stull 35-yd. run (run failed) 1:08

4q. L Stull 30-yd. run (run failed) 5:11

4q. M Unruh 29-yd. run (Schrag pass from Unruh) 4:08

Team stats

;Mdg.;LaC.

First downs;19;17

Rushing-yards;49-154;41-423

Passing yards;53;2

Comp-att-int;2-14-2;1-4-0

Punts-avg.;3-29.0;0-0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;5-5

Penalties-yards;5-50;10-95

Time of poss.;25:54;21:54

Individual stats

RUSHING — Moundridge: Ptacek 21-70, Unruh 12-50, Schmidt 15-40, Stucky 1-(-6). La Crosse: Stull 22-311, Conner 8-71, Burk 7-40, Sherman 1-10, Morgan 3-(-9).

PASSING — Moundridge: Unrun 2-13-1, 53 yards; Stucky 0-1-1, 0 yards. La Crosse: Morgan 1-1-0, 2 yards; Conner 0-3-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Moundridge: Schrag 1-47, Schlosser 1-6. La Crosse: Stull 1-2.

Missed field goals — none.

Other area games

Class 1A

Sedgwick 54, Ellinwood 0

Eight-Man II

Central Plains 50, Peabody-Burns 0