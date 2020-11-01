Saint Thomas Aquinas had three runners finish in the top seven as the Saints ran away with the Class 5A boys cross country title on Saturday morning at 4-mile Creek Resort in Augusta, Kansas.

While Kapaun Mount Karmel’s Erik Enriquez finished the perfect season with the state championship, it was Thomas Hazen (15:51.61), Logan Seger (16:05.01) and Ashton Higgerson (16:23.98) that helped bring home the title for St. Thomas Aquinas.

St. Thomas Aquinas had five runners in the top 20 and a sixth finished 22nd overall. They finished with 32 points, 45 points better than runner-up St. James Academy.

It’s the seventh straight state championship for St. Thomas Aquinas.

For Enriquez, the win an the runner-up from Bishop Carroll’s Carson McEachern was identical to last week’s regional results.

Topeka West’s sophomore, Lenny Njoroge finished 11th, earning him second team all-state.

After finishing second last season, Emporia’s Treyson True finished sixth.

Topeka Seaman’s Corbin Atkins finished 37th overall as the highest Vikings finisher with a time of 17:13.93. Junior Jace Moore finished 55th for Seaman.

Mill Valley rounded out the top three with 84 points. Junior Chase Schieber finished 13th overall for the Jaguars with a time of 16:36.04.

CLASS 5A

At Augusta

Boys

Team scores

St. Thomas Aquinas 32, St. James Academy 77, Mill Valley 84, Bishop Carroll 139, Maize 151, Maize South 160, Goddard Eisenhower 169, Lansing 235, Topeka Seaman 246, Great Bend 261, Shawnee Heights 266, Andover 312

Individual results

1. Erik Enriquez, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 15:43.90; 2. Carson McEachern, Bishop Carroll, 15:51.84; 3. Thomas Hazen, St. Thomas Aquinas, 15:57.61; 4. Logan Seger, St. Thomas Aquinas, 16:05.60; 5. Carson Sturdy, De Soto, 16:11.13; 6. Treyson True, Emporia, 16:17.25; 7. Ashton Higgerson, St. Thomas Aquinas, 16:23.48; 8. Elijah Moore, St. James Academy, 16:27.04; 9. Brett Schoenhofer, Andover Central, 16:28.68; 10. Jordan (Terry) Irvine, St. James Academy, 16:29.41.