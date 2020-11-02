In a game lacking many scoring chances, Andover Central junior Leo Wurth took advantage of the ones that were presented.

Wurth scored on a pair of corner kicks to give Andover Central a 2-1 win Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A region 4 finals at Fischer Field.

Andover Central, 10-8, advances to the state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 8-6-1 Bishop Carroll.

"That’s stuff we’ve been working on all year," Wurth said. "I can head the ball pretty well. I just put it to my advantage. I have to give credit to my corner kick taker Jared Cromley. He puts those balls right to where I need them."

Central avenges a 2-0 loss to the Railers earlier this season in Andover.

"I think we were just hungry," Wurth said. "We knew we could beat them. I think we were more hungry than they were. We wanted it more than they did."

"We were flat the first time," Central coach Steven Huskey said. "We had kickoff and we gave away they ball to them in the box 38 seconds into the game. A mistake like that, it’s tough to come back from. We played today more like we did in the second half. That gave us momentum. It was level, if not in our favor, we got those chances. We had the better chances."

Central outshot Newton 11-4, 10-3 on goal. Brandon Bumgarner had two saves in goal for Central. Selvin Abrego had eight saves for Newton.

"Before the game, we talked about if we do a good job of defending them is defending set pieces," Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. "They are dangerous. They have a height advantage. We just did not mark the players that scored. We kind of came out flat. Not as much energy as we had before. If we could have had that energy that we had that last 15 minutes throughout the match, it would have probably been a different result."

Central scored their goals in the 22nd and 38th minutes.

Possession was about even in the first half, but Central held a 4-2 advantage in total shots.

A Newton goal in the 45th minute was called offside. Possession continued to be about even in the second half. Newton didn’t get a shot off until the 67th minute.

Alex Sanchez-Cortinas scored for the Railers in the 75th minute.

Central faces a Bishop Carroll team that downed Valley Center 4-0 in the Region 3 finals. Carroll is 7-1-1 in its last nine games.

"They’re a solid squad," Huskey said. "Easily one of the top squads coming out of Wichita, regardless of record. We played them last post-season and it was a tough game, so we know it will be tough. It would be nice to keep the ball more and keep more composure."

Newton ends the season 11-7. The Railers lose eight seniors off the varsity squad.

