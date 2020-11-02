SOCCER
High school
CLASS 6A
Regional results
Region 1
Games Wednesday — Liberal 3, Garden City 1. Game Thursday — Dodge City 2, Hutchinson 1, OT. Game Saturday — Dodge City 4, Liberal 0
Region 2
Game Wednesday — Wichita South 4, Wichita West 0; Derby 1, Wichita Southeast 0. Games Thursday — Campus 6, Wichita South 0. Game Friday — Derby 1, Campus 0.
Region 3
Games Wednesday — Wichita East 4, Wichita Northwest 2; Wichita Heights 2, Wichita North 1, 2OT. Game Friday — Wichita East 3, Wichita Heights 0.
Region 4
Results Tuesday — Washburn Rural 10, Junction City 0; Manhattan 5, Topeka High 1. Game Thursday — Washburn Rural 3, Manhattan 2.
Region 5
Results Tuesday — Olathe West 5, Gardner-Edgerton 0; Lawrence 2, Free State 1. Game Thursday — Olathe West 4, Lawrence 1.
Region 6
Results Tuesday — Olathe South 3, Olathe North 0: Olathe East 2, Olathe Northwest 1. Game Thursday — Olathe East 1, Olathe South 0.
Region 7
Results Tuesday — Blue Valley West 2, Blue Valley North 1; Blue Valley 3, Blue Valley Northwest 0. Game Thursday — Blue Valley 2, Blue Valley West 0.
Region 8
Result Tuesday — SM Northwest 3, SM South 2; SM West 3, SM North 1. Result Wednesday — SM East 2, SM Northwest 0. Game Friday — SM West 1, SM East 0 OT.
Tuesday’s quarterfinal pairings
Derby (9-6-2) at Dodge City (17-0-0), 6 p.m.
Washburn Rural (15-2-1) at Wichita East (14-0-0), 3 p.m.
Olathe East (11-5-0) at Olathe West (15-2-0), 6 p.m.
SM West (8-5-2) at Blue Valley (9-5-1), 5 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Regional results
Region 1
Results Tuesday — Salina Central 2, Hays 1 (PK, 4-2); Great Bend 3, Salina South 1. Game Thursday — Great Bend 3, Salina Central 2.
Region 2
Games Thursday — Maize South 4, Goddard 2; Maize 2, Eisenhower 0. Game Saturday — Maize 3, Maize South 2, OT.
Region 3
Games Wednesday — Carroll 10, Arkansas City 0; Valley Center 2, Kapaun 0. Game Saturday — Carroll 4, Valley Center 0.
Region 4
Games Thursday — Newton 3, Emporia 2, 4OT; Andover Central 1, Andover 0, OT. Game Saturday — Andover Central 2, Newton 1.
Region 5
Games Tuesday — Shawnee Heights 5, Topeka West 2; Seaman 7, Highland Park 0. Game Thursday — Shawnee Heights 2, Seaman 1, OT.
Region 6
Result Monday — Basehor-Linwood 2, KC PIper 1. Result Tuesday — Lansing 3, Leavenworth 1. Game Thursday — Lansing 3, Basehor-Linwood 0.
Region 7
Result Monday — St. James Academy 10, Bonner Springs 0. Results Tuesday — St. James Academy 1, KC Turner 0 (forfeit); Mill Valley 1, DeSoto 0. Game Thursday — Mill Valley 2, St. James Academy 0.
Region 8
Games Wednesday — Spring Hill 10, Pittsburg 0; Aquinas 3, Blue Valley Southwest 1. Game Friday — Aquinas 1, Spring Hill 0.
Tuesday’s quarterfinal pairings
Great Bend (7-9-0) at Maize (15-2-1), 6 p.m.
Andover Central (10-8-0) at Carroll (8-6-1), 6 p.m.
Lansing (8-7-1) at Shawnee Heights (12-4-1), 6 p.m.
Mill Valley (10-6-2) at Aquinas (12-3-3-), 6 p.m.
CLASS 4-1A
Regional results
Region 1
Result Tuesday — TMP-Marian 1, Elyria Christian 0 (forfeit); McPherson 7, Buhler 0. Game Wednesday — Berean Academy 10, TMP-Marian 0. Game Friday — Berean Academy 4, McPherson 2.
Region 2
Game Wednesday — Circle 3, El Dorado 1; Wichita Trinity 1, Wichita Classical 0. Game Thursday — Augusta 11, Circle 0. Game Saturday — Wichita Trinity 3, Augusta 0.
Region 3
Game Wednesday — Independence 3, Mulvane 0. Game Thursday — Rose Hill 5, Winfield 1. Game Friday — Rose Hill 1, Independence 0.
Region 4
Game Monday — Parsons 10, Riverton 0; Coffeyville 10, Columbus 0. Game Thursday — Coffeyville 3, Parsons 0.
Region 5
Game Monday — Chanute 1, Paola 0. Games Tuesday — Louisburg 9, Chanute 0; Ottawa 2, Fort Scott 1. Game Thursday — Louisburg 1, Ottawa 0.
Region 6
Game Tuesday — Cair Paravel 1, Hayden 0. Games Wednesday — Baldwin 2, Cair Paravel 1; Eudora 2, Seabury 1. Game Friday — Baldwin 3, Eudora 0.
Region 7
Game Tuesday — Miege 4, KC Christian 1. Game Thursday — Miege 2, Olathe Heritage Christian 1.
Region 8
Game Monday — Tonganoxie 6, Maur Hill 2. Game Tuesday — KC Ward 2, Atchison 0. Game Thursday — Tonganoxie 6, KC Ward 0.
Tuesday’s quarterfinal pairings
Wichita Trinity (11-6-1) at Berean Academy (12-3-1), 3 p.m.
Rose Hill (15-1-1) at Coffeyville (13-1-0), 6 p.m.
Baldwin (11-5-1) at Louisburg (14-1-0), 5 p.m.
Miege (7-5-3) at Tonganoxie (11-4-0), 6 p.m.