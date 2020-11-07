SMITH CENTER — Ell-Saline had an early 3-0 lead against the Redmen Friday night.

But the Redmen were too much after that en route to a 38-10 victory to improve to 9-1 on the season, while the Cardinals’ season ends at 4-6.

Ell-Saline got a 20-yard field goal by Joe Heischl with 7:09 left in the first quarter, but then Smith Center took control.

The Redmen got a 3-yard touchdown run by Bently Motgomery with 2:17 left in the first and extended their lead to 14-3 right before halftime with a 38-yard run by Griffin Kugler.

Jake Sasse added a 1-yard plunge with 7:47 left in the third quarter.

Nathan Jaeger made it 27-3 with 9:45 left in the game with a 9-yard score.

Ell-Saline ended Smith Center’s 27 unanswered points with Kade Wilson finding Garrett Phelps for a 10-yard score with 2:23 remaining. Nate Hendrich added a 21-yard touchdown with five seconds remaining to seal victory.

The Cardinals were held to 17 yards rushing and 155 yards passing.

TJ Morrical recorded 94 yards of total offense in his final game. Wilson added 57 yards of total offense with Taegan Bradley being the Cardinals’ leading target with six catches for 71 yards.

Hendrich ran for 103 yards on 16 carries and a score.

Smith Center moves on to the sectional round in Class 1A where it’ll Oakley at home next Friday. Oakley upset Sedgwick, 27-24, to advance to face the Redmen. The Plainsmen fell to the Redmen, 42-14, in their regular season contest on Oct. 2.