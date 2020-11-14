Find a way.

That’s what the Kansas Wesleyan women did against McPherson Friday night at Mabee Arena.

After squandering a nine-point lead with under three minutes left, the Coyotes regrouped in overtime to claim an 87-80 Kansas Conference victory over the Bulldogs.

The win improved the Coyotes to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the KCAC, while McPherson fell to 4-1 and 2-1. The Bulldogs had a shot by Dy'mond McElrath crawl off the rim at the buzzer to force an extra five minutes.

"We didn’t quit (and) we didn’t hang our heads when that shot rolled off. It was new life," KWU coach Ryan Showman said. "We got back in that huddle and all eyes were on me. There was no change in body language, there was no pouting.

"My message in the huddle was, ’They spent a lot of energy getting back in the game, and this is our five minutes. Let’s go finish.’ We took it one possession at a time in overtime and I’m just so proud of the girls for battling in there and hanging in there. It was just a really great game."

The Coyotes battled against a McPherson team that came into the game undefeated. After falling short at Sterling earlier in the week, KWU had something to prove.

"I say that it gives us more opportunity to show what we were made of," junior Kelcey Hinz said. "It shows how much we can come back from playing a really, really great game against Sterling and giving it our all, and then coming back and playing another really hard team (with) another great player and giving it all, and going into overtime and winning."

Senior Amanda Hill scored 27 points, while Hinz added a double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore Caila Hill was a spark off the Coyote bench with a career-high 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting in 20 minutes.

"We knew we had two established scorers with Kelcey and Amanda, but we needed to develop some bench, (and) some others to take that role and that responsibly," Showman said. "Gabby’s been pretty constant. LaMyah (Ricks) the other night, we had Caila tonight. If we can add one or two (more scorers), with Kelcey and Amanda, that’s going to make us hard to stop."

The two teams were tied at 17 after one quarter before McPherson went on a 12-2 run to lead 36-29 with 2:53 left before halftime. The Coyotes finished the half on 7-2 run to trail 38-36 at the break.

"We had some poor possessions and we weren’t playing really good defense," Showman said. "We knew we needed to kind of firm things up defensively and get some stops."

McPherson pushed its lead back to six early in the third quarter, but a 10-point run gave the Coyotes a 44-42 advantage. Neither led by more than four the rest of the quarter with, Caila Hill’s layup putting KWU up 55-53 lead heading into the fourth.

The Coyotes led for a majority of the fourth period before the Bulldogs tied it at 75 on a Victoria Ates free throw.

In overtime, KWU scored the first five points nad never trailed. McPherson cut it to 80-79, but the Coyotes made the plays down the stretch for the win.

Out of the Coyotes’ 87 points, 50 came in the paint. They also got 18 off the bench.

"I think it’s our willingness to pass and share the ball, and be selfless," Hinz said. "I think we all want to win no matter who gets the ball. We want to get the person the open shot and knock it down."

The Coyotes shot 54.2% for the game, including 57.6 in the second half and overtime. McPherson put up 91 shots and made just 35 for 38.5%. Showman said that’s the most shots he’s seen in a 40-plus minute game.

"To hold a team to like that under 40% was incredible," Showman said. "We didn’t foul much. We kept them off the line. We did what we had to do to win."

Brittany Roberts led McPherson with 30 points and 15 rebounds.

KWU hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mabee Arena.