CANTON — Down 18-6 to defending Eight-Man Division I state champion Canton-Galva in the first quarter of Friday night’s state quarterfinals, Madison was staring at a repeat of its last 46-6 loss to the Eagles in the state semifinals.

And that’s the last thing the Bulldogs were ready to accept.

Thanks to a dominating defensive showing in the second half, Madison got its revenge. The Bulldogs gave up just one more touchdown in the game, pitched a second-half shutout, forced Canton-Galva into six turnovers and knocked off the No. 1 Eagles with a 34-24 victory.

"Coach (Brett) Dannels created a heck of a game plan," Madison coach Alex McMillian said. "All the credit goes to him and putting our kids in a position to be successful. Our guys made big plays all over the field. I’m extremely proud of how we played. Unbelieveable game."

Madison picked off Canton-Galva quarterback Garrett Maltbie three times after Maltbie had gone the entire season to that point without throwing an interception. Drew Stutesman returned one of those for a score that got the Bulldogs going in the second quarter.

Casey Helm followed Stutesman’s return with a 4-yard run that put the Bulldogs up 20-18, but Maltbie hit Tyson Struber on a 20-yard TD pass with 42 seconds left in the half to give Canton-Galva a 24-20 halftime lead.

The second half was all Madison. Helm’s 32-yard pass to Bryson Turner put the Bulldogs up for good and Hunter Engle sealed it with a 1-yard TD run in the fourth. Turner also had a game-opening, 73-yard kickoff return for a score before Canton-Galva answered with three straight touchdowns.

Madison (11-0) will take on Little River (9-2) in the semifinals after the Redskins ran away from Chase County 70-26.

ROSSVILLE 56, COLGAN 7 — Rossville wasted no time in turning its Class 2A quarterfinal with Colgan into a blowout, scoring on every possession of the first half in building a 56-0 halftime lead.

Woodrow Rezac capped a 90-yard drive to start the game with an 18-yard scoring run, and after the defense held, Tyree Sowers scored on a 5-yard run. An interception gave Rossville the ball right back, and three plays later, Corey Catron raced 32 yards for a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

Rossville was only getting started. Torrey Horak scored on runs of 29 and 14 in the second quarter and threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Sowers, 38 to Rezac and 25 to Parker Kenney as the Bulldawgs exploded for 35 second-quarter points to put the game away.

Rossville has scored at least 42 points in every game this year and 50 or more in 10 straight games. The Bulldawgs (11-0) will travel to Nemaha Central (8-2) for next Friday’s 2A semifinal with the defending state champion Thunder winning a 7-0 defensive slugfest with Osage City on Friday.

HOLTON 42, FRONTENAC 6 — Canon Karn had touchdown runs of 7, 42 and 23 yards and Holton jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead on its way to a convincing road win at Frontenac. The Wildcats also got a pair of touchdown runs from Konnor Tannahill and led 35-0 before Frontenac got on the board with a Collin McCartney 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

With the win, Holton (9-1) set up a showdown with Perry-Lecompton (9-1) next Friday at Perry. The Kaws handed Holton its only loss this year in a 28-14 game that was tied 14-14 in the second half before the Kaws pulled away.

LYNDON 26, CENTRALIA 14 — After suffering a 48-17 loss to Centralia during the regular season, Lyndon turned the tables and ousted the defending Class 1A state champions.

The Tigers led 12-0 at halftime on a 6-yard touchdown run from Luke Detwiler and Ethan Edington’s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown. Centralia cut it to 12-8 on Ian Haverkamp’s 8-yard run and then after a Detwiler touchdown of 2 yards, Haverkamp scored on a 48-yard run to make it 20-14.

But Lyndon finished it off with Dustin Tobler’s 5-yard run in the final quarter. Lyndon (9-2) gets a shot at avenging its other regular-season loss, traveling to Olpe (11-0) for the semifinals. Olpe, which advanced when Uniontown had to forfeit, won the first meeting 13-7 in Week 3.

HANOVER 48, COLONY-CREST 0 — Hanover made quick work of Colony-Crest, jumping out to a 42-0 first quarter lead and finishing the Lancers off by halftime. The Wildcats (9-0) advanced to the state semifinals for the ninth straight year and will take on Twin Valley League rival Frankfort (7-1), which edged Lebo 46-40.

Colin Jueneman and Tyler Bonser each ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Wildcats.

FRANKFORT 46, LEBO 40 — In a wild back-and-forth game that saw 10 lead changes, Frankfort delivered the final blow to upset the undefeated and No. 3-ranked Wolves.

Gavin Cornelison hit Aiden Gerstner on a 62-yard touchdown pass with 5:36 left in the game to break a 40-40 tie and the Wildcats held on late to advance to the state semifinals.

Cornelison had a hand in five touchdowns, rushing for three and throwing a pair to Gerstner. He finished with a career-high 243 yards rushing and also threw for 142 yards.

Devan McEwen scored all six Lebo touchdowns, rushing for 189 yards and six scores. With Lebo trailing 40-28 late in the third, McEwen scored on a 21-yard run at the end of the third and then tied the game at 40 on a 6-yard run early in the fourth.

LITTLE RIVER 70, CHASE COUNTY 26 — Enjoying its best season since 1990, Chase County hung with Little River for a quarter, trailing just 16-12 at the end of the first.

But once Little River got rolling in the second quarter, Chase County couldn’t keep up. A 70-yard kickoff return jump-started a 22-6 Redskin advantage in the second quarter.

Mitch Budke threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 110 yards and a 35-yard score for the Bulldogs, who finished 8-3.

ARKANSAS CITY 21, WAMEGO 20 — After scoring with 15 seconds left in the game to pull within one of Arkansas City, Wamego coach Weston Moody had a decision to make: go for the tie or the win.

He chose the latter, but the Red Raiders were stuffed on the two-point conversion try and Arkansas City held on for the one-point victory.

JUNCTION CITY 49, WICHITA EAST 42 — DJ Giddens scored on a 8-yard run with less than two minutes remaining to give Junction City a wild 49-42 victory over visiting Wichita East.

Giddens ran for 153 yards and five touchdowns overall to lead the Blue Jays to the state semifinals for the first time since capturing the 2008 Class 6A state championship. Russell Wilkey added 107 yards and a touchdown rushing and 136 yards and a touchdown receiving and Andrew Khoury threw for 245 yards and a score.

Wichita East quarterback Daylan Jones threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, but the Blue Jays also picked him off three times including one by Chaz Ruffin in the final minute to seal the win.