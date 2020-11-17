Kansas State announced Tuesday afternoon that the general public will not be admitted for men's and women's basketball games at Bramlage Coliseum through the rest of November.

The announcement came on the heels of a decision by the school to cancel commencement ceremonies scheduled for Bramlage on Friday through Sunday.

The decision affects the season-opening Little Apple Classic men's basketball tournament next Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 27, the women's game against Southern on Nov. 29 and men's game with Kansas City on Nov. 30.

"In concert with the university’s decision to cancel graduation ceremonies, this was a prudent decision for us at this time," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement.

The restriction is limited to indoor events at Bramlage and does not include the home football game with Texas on Dec. 5.

K-State Athletics is still planning for 25% of capacity for basketball games, per approval by Riley County, designated reserved seating in a socially distanced configuration inside Bramlage Coliseum for the remainder of the season.