SENECA — Rossville’s No. 1 rival is unquestioned, its War on 24 feud with Silver Lake widely considered one of the state’s best.

Nemaha Central, meanwhile, has Sabetha as its deep-seeded rival, the two annually battling for Big Seven League titles in multiple sports.

Yet over the last decade — and in particular, the last five years — one would be hard-pressed to find a better 2A football rivalry than the one that’s emerged between Rossville and Nemaha Central. They don’t meet every year, but when they do, the stakes are high.

"I think it’s fair to call it an intense rivalry," Rossville coach Derick Hammes said. "They’ve been big games and there’s been a lot on the line."

Indeed there has been and there will be once again when the rivalry is renewed Friday in Seneca in the Class 2A state semifinals. No. 1 Rossville (11-0) will look to continue its undefeated season, while Nemaha Central (8-2) is looking to continue its quest for a second straight 2A state championship.

Nemaha Central coach Warren Seitz credited a 29-21 overtime win over Rossville in last year’s playoffs as being a springboard to the program’s first state championship.

"It seems like when we play them, it’s the most critical game of the year," Seitz said. "Usually, it’s deep into the playoffs. Last year, it was the second round, but it really gave our team a lot of confidence as we moved forward in the rest of the playoffs."

The winner of the last three postseason meetings between the two has gone on to win the state championship. Rossville won meetings with the Thunder in 2015 (61-20) and 2016 (27-22) on its way to the last two of three straight titles from 2014-16.

The Bulldawgs haven’t been back to the title game since, but have been steamrollling one opponent after another this season. After blasting preseason Class 1A No. 1 Centralia 42-6 in the opener, Rossville hasn’t scored fewer than 50 points in its last 10 games and in last Friday’s quarterfinals, demolished Colgan 56-7 — a game it led 56-0 at halftime.

For the season, the Bulldawgs are averaging 56.3 points and 437 yards per game. Junior quarterback Torrey Horak has led the way with 1,339 yards and 27 touchdowns rushing and 1,134 yards and 21 touchdowns passing, but his complementary weapons are numerous.

Woodrow Rezac has added 832 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground and Corey Catron has 635 yards and 12 rushing scores. Bo Reeves leads a balanced receiving corps with 351 yards and eight TDs.

"Any time you have a Horak at quarterback, that’s a pretty good start," Seitz said. "Then they’ve got plenty more weapons. Rezac is very fast and they run the jet sweep great. Reeves out wide, in 2A you don’t see many 6-4, 210-pound receivers. It’s a great start on an offense and their offensive line isn’t as big as some, but they are very efficient."

Nemaha Central’s offense has been nearly as potent. Zac Kramer has thrown for 1,566 yards and 11 touchdowns and also run for 953 yards and 18 touchdowns, with Tyler Gerety having 873 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

Kramer’s dual-threat ability is a concern for Hammes, though seeing the likes of Charlie Killingsworth, of Rock Creek, and Daigan Kruger, of Silver Lake, has somewhat prepared the Bulldogs for what they’ll see from Kramer.

"It’s a huge challenge and he’s just as dangerous when the pocket breaks down as he is when he’s throwing the ball," Hammes said. "You’ve got to know where he is on the field and you have to stay in your rush lanes and be aware he can hurt you with his legs. He’s a good one."

Nemaha Central’s defense, however, has been smothering despite losing All-2A linebacker Bryce Uphaus off last year’s title team, among others. The Thunder give up just 10.2 points per game and have allowed more than a touchdown just three times, shutting down high-powered Holton in a 15-13 loss and Silver Lake in a 40-30 win that saw the Eagles score two touchdowns on kickoff returns and another on a 2-yard drive after a turnover.

Last week, the Thunder defense made a pair of goal-line stands in a 7-0 win over Osage City.

"The defense has played great," Seitz said. "Terry Stueve is our defensive coordinator and he and the other coaches always come up with a good game plan and the kids have executed them well. We have some kids that are aggressive and we’ve got some young kids playing really well and have continued to get better."