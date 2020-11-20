LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s most underperforming position group has seen a shakeup.

The Jayhawks on Friday afternoon announced the firing of offensive line coach Luke Meadows, who was in his second year on Les Miles’ staff. Meadows is the first assistant coach to be relieved of his duties this season, which has seen KU go winless through seven contests.

Miles named senior offensive analyst John Morookian, a former quality control assistant at Iowa State (2018-19), as the team’s interim offensive line coach.

"We have decided to go in a different direction for the remainder of the season," Miles said in a news release. "I am very appreciative of everything Coach Meadows has done for this program in his two seasons here."

KU's 5.4 sacks allowed per game ranks last nationally out of 126 eligible programs. True freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels was sacked nine times in the team’s last contest, a 62-9 loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 7 in Norman, Okla., and suffered an ankle injury on the last take down.

"We can’t treat our quarterback that way or we won’t have one," Miles said after that defeat, "and that’s a fact."

The Jayhawk offensive line has struggle to open running lanes, too — Miles’ squad stands 109th nationally in rushing yards per game (113) and 117th in yards per rush attempt (3).

KU will play host to TCU at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

"I look forward to using our last three games as an opportunity to continue to improve as a team," Miles said Friday, "and believe this decision supports that."