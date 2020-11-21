FOOTBALL

State semifinal results Friday

CLASS 6A

Blue Valley North 30, Olathe North 20

Derby 62, Junction City 27

CLASS 5A

Mill Valley 42, Aquinas 7

Wichita Northwest 42, Carroll 21

CLASS 4A

St. James Academy 36, Miege 35 OT

Arkansas City 28, McPherson 27

CLASS 3A

Perry-Lecompton 22, Holton 9

Andale 49, Wichita Collegiate 0

CLASS 2A

Rossville 31, Nemaha Central 19

Hoisington 26, Beloit 0

CLASS 1A

Olpe 14, Lyndon 12

Oakley 9, Inman 0

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

Little River 48, Madison 24

Leoti 58, Hoxie 6

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

Hanover 74, Frankfort 26

St. Francis 44, Victoria 22

State championship pairings

(All games 1 p.m. Saturday unless noted otherwise)

CLASS 6A

At College Boulevard Activity Center, Olathe

Blue Valley North (7-2) vs. Derby (8-2)

CLASS 5A

At Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg

Mill Valley (9-2) vs. Wichita Northwest (10-0)

CLASS 4A

At Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson

St. James Academy (7-4) vs. Arkansas City (6-6), 1 p.m. Friday

CLASS 3A

At Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson

Perry-Lecompton (11-1) vs. Andale (11-0)

CLASS 2A

At District Stadium, Salina

Rossville (12-0) vs. Hoisington (12-0)

CLASS 1A

At Lewis Field, Hays

Olpe (12-0) vs. Oakley (10-2)

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

At Fischer Field, Newton

Little River (10-2) vs. Leoti (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

At Fischer Field, Newton

Hanover (10-0) vs. St. Francis (11-0), 11 a.m.