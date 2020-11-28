The Hanover Wildcats were staggered early but never fell Saturday in the Eight-Man Division II state championship game at Fischer Field, stopping St. Francis 46-24.

The Wildcats trailed 12-0 after the first quarter, but scored five touchdowns without reply.

Jacob Jueneman led the Wildcats, hitting 18 of 26 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns. He added a rushing score. Emmitt Jueneman and Colin Jueneman each caught two touchdown passes. Emmitt Jueneman finished with a total of 110 yards receiving.

"We just knew we had to stay in the game," Jacob Jueneman said. "We couldn’t stop. We had to keep pushing. Us seniors didn’t want to go out without a fight, so we kept pushing. We kept going and found a way. We knew they were strong. We knew they were big. We knew they were going to come out and just try to hit us hard right off the bat. We just kept fighting hard and took control and went from there."

"I’m extremely proud of our boys and how they handled the situation." Hanover coach Matt Heuer said. "They continued to battle and stay the course and not get shook. They had to understand that we could strike at any point. I thought our kids did a really good job of sticking to the course, sticking to the game plan. Once it took place, our kids did a really good job of not letting up until the end."

St. Francis, 11-1, was led by running back Shadryon Blanka with 32 carries for 226 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Adam Krien rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

Hanover scored on five of six two-point conversion attempts — two passes from Jacob Jueneman to Keagan Dimler, two passes from Jacob Jueneman to Colin Jueneman and a pass from Jacob Jueneman to Emmitt Jueneman. St. Francis missed on all four extra-point attempts.

St. Francis opened the game with a 65-yard Blanka touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. The Indians scored again late in the first quarter on a seven-yard Krien run.

Hanover finally started having success passing in the second quarter. The Wildcats scored on a seven-yard Jacob Jueneman run. A fumble set up a 38-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Jueneman to Emmitt Jueneman. A Jacob Klipp interception and 45-yard return set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Jueneman to Colin Jueneman.

Jacob Jueneman intercepted a pass with 46 seconds left in the half, setting up a 13-yard touchdown pass to Colin Jueneman with nine seconds remaining. Braelen Stallbaumer intercepted a pass for Hanover as time expired.

The Wildcats opened the second half with a 40-yard pass Jacob Juenemann from Emmitt Juneman on the first play from scrimmage.

After a St. Francis defensive stop, the Indians went 39 yards in five plays, scoring on a 17-yard Krein run. Tyler Bonser replied with a 49-yard kickoff return. Two plays later, Blanka scored from 51 yards out.

The Wildcats made a defensive stop at their own five with 7:54 to play. Emmitt Jueneman intercepted a pass just shy of the St. Francis goalline. Hanover then ran out the last 1:57.

