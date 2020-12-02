GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. DANE LAWERENCE, DENNIS LONDON, DENNIS CARTER, TOM LOGUE -5.

2. DEWAYNE MORGAN, PAUL FLORES, RON JONES, BOB SCHMIDT, NARCI LARES -3.

3. CARVIN THIESSEN, ED HODGE, KEN LIESKE, JACK BENDER, JOSE RAMOS -2.

CLOSEST TO HOLE #3 — BOB WILSON. LONGEST PUTT #9 — DANE LAWRENCE.

Newton shooters

take second

The Newton High School clay target shooting club placed second in Conference 3 of the Kansas State High School Clay Target League.

Meade won the five-week competition with a score of 2,752.5, followed by Newton at 2,463.5, Chapman at 2,212, Mission Valley at 1,787.5, Labette County at 1,465.5, Little River at 1,254.5 and Madison at 489.5.

Cody Eye, of Newton, won the boys top weekly average in the conference at 24.1. Sam Newman, of Newton, was second at 23.4.

Remington High School finished fifth in Conference 2.

Nickerson won the competition at 1,439, followed by Garden City at 1,237, Winfield at 1,095.5, Cedar Vale-Dexter at 1,090, Remington at 1,036, Ulysses at 991 and Cimarron at 437.5.

Evan Claassen took second in the conference in boys weekly average ay 23.5.

There were 46 teams in the competition this fall. Competition is virtual. Teams shoot at their own home ranges and are scored against the other teams in their conference.

According to the KSHSCTL, students must be in grades 6 to 12 to compete. They must have completed a state-approved hunter education certification or the league’s Student Athlete Firearm Education Certification.

A minimum of five shooters is required to make up a team. There is no maximum.

Competition resumes in the spring, with the first meet scheduled for April 18. The state meet is expected to be held on a date to be determined at the Kansas Trapshooting Association facility in rural Sedgwick.

Top qualifiers advance to the USA High School Clay Target League National Championships July 7 to 11 in Mason, Mich.

Thunder makes

schedule changes

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team has announced changes to its 2020-21 schedule.

Wichita has postponed all of its home games until Jan. 1, when the Thunder hosts the Allen Americans at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The team will open its training camp Monday. No preseason games are currently scheduled.

Wichita opens the season Dec. 11 at Tulsa, followed by games Dec. 26 at Kansas City (Independence, Mo.) and Dec. 31 at Allen.

The first nine games are listed below with the remaining 63 games to be determined: (Game times TBA)

Dec. 11 @ Tulsa

Dec. 26 @ Kansas City

Dec. 31 @ Allen

Jan. 1 Allen

Jan. 2 Allen

Jan. 5 @ Kansas City

Jan. 8 Kansas City

Jan. 9 Kansas City

Jan. 10 Kansas City