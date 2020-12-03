LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s hot shooting start from 3-point range continued Thursday, the No. 7-ranked Jayhawks connecting on half of their long-range tries in a victory over Washburn.

As with everything crimson and blue, though, the bar in that realm appears set significantly high.

"I think that we’ve got good shooters. We don’t have Svi (Mykhailiuk) and Devonte’ (Graham) and Malik (Newman) and Lagerald (Vick)," said KU coach Bill Self, speaking after the Jayhawks’ 89-54 victory over the Ichabods inside a mostly empty Allen Fieldhouse. "Whenever Lagerald Vick, who was the best 3-point shooter in America the next year, is your worst 3-point shooter on a team, that means you’ve got some pretty good shooters. We don’t have that. But we do have guys that can make shots."

KU proved just as much in its home opener.

Paced by junior guard Ochai Agbaji's 4-for-6 evening from 3-point range, the Jayhawks (3-1) were true on 13 of 26 tries from deep in the blowout outcome. Six KU players connected on treys, with Christian Braun (3-for-5) and Jalen Wilson (3-for-5) joining Agbaji as Jayhawks with multiple conversions.

Latrell Jossell (1-for-1), Marcus Garrett (1-for-3) and Bryce Thompson (1-for-4) completed the Jayhawks' ledger from 3. Through four games, Self’s squad is shooting a cool 41.2% on 85 attempts from distance.

"If in fact we’re smart enough to play to the guys who are making shots and we’re smart enough to take the shots that we know (are) a 40 or 50% chance that we’ll make it and know how to get those shots as opposed to trying to force them or whatnot, I think we can become a pretty good 3-point shooting team," Self continued. "But you go back and think about that (2017-18) team, that was a different deal with those cats. Those guys were dangerous all the time. And then you opened the floor and it let Doke (Azubuike) go to work. I don’t know that we quite have that, but I do think we’ve got guys capable of making shots."

That Graham-led Jayhawk squad shot 40.1% from 3-point range, hitting its stride in the NCAA Tournament to finish 10th nationally in that category.

KU didn’t need to be in Final Four-form Thursday against the Division II-level Ichabods.

The Jayhawks raced out to a 9-0 advantage and never surrendered that lead, hitting 7 of 14 tries from deep in the opening half en route to a 49-32 edge at intermission. Wilson, who scored a game-high 23 points in Tuesday’s 65-62 victory over No. 20 Kentucky in Indianapolis, drained three 3s in the first 15 minutes of Thursday’s tilt, the third coming in an 11-0 run that established the comfortable cushion.

"Jalen’s a good player and he’s a tough matchup for folks," Self said. "When he and Christian and Och are shooting the ball like they shot it tonight, that just adds a whole new dimension to us."

Washburn kept pace with KU from 3 with a 7-for-14 opening period but went ice-cold from there, hitting just 3 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc in the second half. Tyler Geiman's layup with 12:26 remaining broke a seven-plus-minute scoring drought for the Ichabods, but the Jayhawks' 14 unanswered points during that stretch built what became an insurmountable 29-point lead.

Junior forward David McCormack had a bounce-back game for KU, scoring a team-high 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting.

"He was better. I still think he can do a lot better job with his balance and stuff, but he was pretty good tonight," Self said. "And their big kid (Jonny Clausing), he’s strong. I mean, he’s strong and he played behind and pushed him out. So they were real baskets that (McCormack) made tonight."

Agbaji (16 points), Wilson (13) and Thompson (11) rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Jayhawks, who shot 52.5% from the floor.

Another short turnaround awaits KU, which returns to action at 3 p.m. Saturday against North Dakota State. That matchup represents perhaps the last the Jayhawks will play inside an empty Allen Fieldhouse — chancellor Douglas Girod announced Thursday that fans will be allowed back at Jayhawk sporting events on a limited basis beginning Monday, including up to 2,500 fans for men’s and women’s basketball tilts, through at least Dec. 14.

KU on Thursday also began selling single-game tickets for home contests through Jan. 9.

"I thought (Thursday’s atmosphere) was not great by any stretch, but the atmosphere here was 10-times better than what it was in Indy (Indianapolis)," Self said. "In Indy there was none, at all. At least we had some cutouts and had a couple of people in here, so that was positive. Yeah, it’s not the same, it’s certainly different, but it was good to play and good to play in the Fieldhouse and shoot on some rims that we’re a little bit more comfortable with."