After a back-and-forth first half against Life Prep Academy, Thomas More Prep-Marian coach Bill Meagher knew it was going to take better defense to gain some separation.

Once the Monarchs got that accomplished, they rode the hot-hand of Jackson Schulte to break the game open.

Schulte scored 20 of his game-high 32 points in the second half to help the Monarchs open with a 70-55 win on Thursday in the Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout at HHS.

Life Prep led 29-28 at halftime but the Monarchs outscored the Fire 18-4 in the third frame to seize control.

"We talked (at halftime) about, ‘Hey, we’re scoring enough, but we can’t get stops," Meagher said. "So I was really excited to see us stretch it. We were scoring with the same consistency, but it was the stops that allowed us to stretch it."

The quickness of the Fire hurt the Monarchs in the first half, but TMP adjusted after halftime.

"I think the individual players learned what the individual player they were guarding was doing," Meagher said. "I thought they grew as a team on the floor themselves in how to guard all their actions and stuff better, which is really exciting. That’s what you want. You want kids communicating and leading each other."

Schulte, a senior guard who averaged about 15 points last season, hit five 3s, including back-to-back treys during TMP’s 9-0 run to close the third quarter. He put up 13 points in the fourth quarter to keep the lead comfortable for TMP.

"I thought our guys were really unselfish tonight," Meagher said. "They turned up some shots to get it to a guy that was hot. I thought the majority of our points were coming off assists, which tells you guys are unselfish. They move the ball to the open guy, which gave us a lot better look."

The Monarchs also got a big game out of sophomore forward Dylan Werth, who scored 20 points in his first significant varsity action.

"It was really nice to get buckets out of him," Meagher said. "He’s got to do a little growing up, but he knows that, with getting stronger and taking care of his feet and stuff. But that first welcome-to-varsity experience is a new thing for him and I thought he handled it really well tonight."

Joshua Symonette and Geovanno Russell scored 17 and 16, respectively, for the Fire.

TMP will play Hugoton at 4:45 on Friday at HHS.

TMP BOYS 70, LIFE PREP 55

TMP;10;18;18;24;—;70

Life Prep;12;11;4;22;—;55

Life Prep (0-1) — McIntosh 2 0-0 4, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Symonette 8 1-1 17, Simms 4 0-0 8, Soiderskiy 2 0-0 5, Russell 7 1-4 16, Dawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Burrow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25 2-5 55.

TMP (1-0) — Lang 2 0-0 6, Wentling 1 1-3 3, Seib 1 0-0 2, Schulte 10 7-7 32, Werth 9 2-2 20, Harris 1 0-0 2, Ginther 1 0-0 3, Chiu 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-12 70.

3-point goals — Life Prep 3 (Russell, Johnson, Soiderskiy), TMP 8 (Schulte 5, Lang 2, Ginther). Total fouls — Life Preps 17, TMP 9. Fouled out — Tomaszuk.