Saturday

Dec 5, 2020 at 12:01 AM


HIGH SCHOOL SCORES


Friday’s results


AREA BOYS


Andover 73, McPherson 44


Canton-Galva 62, Rural Vista 58 (ot)


Cheylin 55, Northern Valley 49


Clifton-Clyde 54, Washington County 31


Ellis 45, Hill City 42


Goessel 53, Marion 41


Hays 71, Wichita Life Prep 39


Hesston 71, Southeast of Saline 35


Hoxie 54, Norton 44


Liberal 49, Colby 47 (ot)


Little River 69, Lincoln 26


Logan-Palco 51, Wheatland-Grinnell 47


Minneapolis 55, Inman 52


Otis-Bison 46, Wilson 36


Phillipsburg 49, Oakley 35


Quinter 47, Victoria 45 (ot)


Rock Creek 68, Clay Center 41


Russell 57, Stockton 41


Sacred Heart 79, Ell-Saline 21


Salina South 56, Goddard Eisenhower 42


Solomon 68, Burrton 33


Sterling 48, Hillsboro 43


Sylvan-Lucas 43, Bennington 32


Syracuse 59, Goodland 51


TMP-Marian 62, Hugoton 59


Thunder Ridge 56, Chase 28


Trego 55, Dighton 29


Weskan 38, Golden Plains 33


Wichita Campus 65, Salina Central 58


AREA GIRLS


Cheylin 42, Northern Valley 24


Clay Center 43, Rock Creek 32


Ellis 59, Hill City 41


Goddard Eisenhower 47, Salina South 28


Goessel 44, Marion 42


Golden Plains 63, Weskan 43


Goodland 62, Syracuse 22


Hesston 63, Southeast of Saline 41


Hugoton 51, TMP-Marian 33


Inman 38, Minneapolis 29


Liberal 41, Colby 30


Norton 37, Hoxie 31


Phillipsburg 64, Oakley 28


Quinter 52, Victoria 42


Rural Vista 61, Canton-Galva 42


Russell 72, Stockton 41


Sacred Heart 58, Ell-Saline 45


Salina Central 64, Wichita Campus 21


Smith Center 81, Plainville 24


Smoky Valley 45, Abilene 31


Solomon 47, Burrton 37


Sterling 54, Hillsboro 41


Thunder Ridge 94, Chase 12


Trego 64, Dighton 42


Wichita Life Prep 46, Hays 30


HIGH SCHOOL BOYS


Friday’s games


CAMPUS 65


SALINA CENTRAL 58


CAMPUS (1-0)


Sutter 2-7 1-2 5, Young 2-4 0-0 4, Chapman 7-15 8-10 25, Hall 5-13 3-6 14, Sosa 3-4 0-0 7, Howard 1-1 0-2, Burton 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 3-4 0-2 6, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 12-22 65.


SALINA CENTRAL (0-1)


Losey 2-4 0-0 6, Moore 0-1 0-2 0, Puckett 3-5 4-5 11, McHenry 5-10 7-9 17, Kickhaefer 6-12 4-6 18, Kavanagh 2-3 0-0 6, Vidricksen 0-0 0-0 0, McMillan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-37 15-22 58.


Campus;25;17;12;11;—;65


Central;16;19;9;14;—;58


3-point goals—WC 5-19 (Sutter 0-5, Young 0-1, Chapman 3-7, Hall 1-3, Sosa 1-2, Burton 0-1), SC 7-18 (Losey 2-2, Puckett 1-3, McHenry 0-3, Kickhaefer 2-6, Kavanagh 2-3, McMillan 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—WC 32 (Chapman 13), SC 22 (McHenry 5). Turnovers—WC 11, SC 15. Total fouls—WC 19, SC 13.


SALINA SOUTH 56


GODDARD EISENHOWER 42


GODDARD EISENHOWER (0-1)


T. Roth 0-1 0-0 0, Houser 5-14 0-0 10, McCarty 1-5 1-2 4, Brogan 4-6 1-2 10, Hogan 3-12 2-6 9, Conyers 0-0 0-0 0, Mies 1-3 0-0 2, Friend 1-5 0-0 3, Russell 0-2 0-0 0, Damerson 2-2 0-0 4.Totals 17-50 4-10 42.


SALINA SOUTH (1-0)


Schreiber 7-13 0-1 14, Jordan 3-10 0-1 9, Johnson 3-9 2-2 8, Evans 2-6 0-0 4, Junghans 3-8 3-4 10, Barber 2-3 1-2 5, Hayes 0-0 0-1 0, McDaniel 2-2 1-1 5, Cox 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-51 8-14 56.


Eisenhower;8;12;13;10;—;42


South;19;15;12;10;—;56


3-point goals—GE 4-22 (T.Roth 0-1, Houser 0-5, McCarty 1-3, Mies 0-2, Brogan 1-1, Friend 1-3, Hogan 1-6, Russell 0-1), SS 4-16 (Schreiber 0-1, Jordan 3-5, Johnson 0-3, Evans 0-3, Junghans 1-4). Fouled out—Brogan. Rebounds—GE 43 (Hogan 10), SS 24 (Johnson 8). Turnovers—GE 25, SS 9. Total fouls—GE 16, SS 11.


SACRED HEART 79, ELL-SALINE 21


ELL-SALINE (0-1)


Steinbruck 0-7 0-0 0, Duerr 0-0 0-2 0, Hiechel 0-2 0-1 0, Bradley 1-9 2-2 4, Caswell 1-2 0-0 3, Ellerman 0-1 0-1 0, Johnson 0-0 0-1 0, Underwood 2-6 1-4 6, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Norris 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 2-3 1-4 6. Totals 7-31 4-15 21.


SACRED HEART (1-0)


Gormley 3-5 1-3 10, Matteucci 4-8 6-7 15, Torres 0-1 0-0 0, Panuco 0-0 0-00, Ehrlich 0-1 2-4 7, Richards 6-7 4-6 18, Gilliland 2-6 2-4 8, K.Douglas 1-4 0-0 2, J.Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Cheney 3-5 1-2 8, Disberger 6-9 4-5 16. Totals 25-52 20-28 79.


Ell-Saline;7;5;9;0;—;21


Sacred Heart;27;19;21;12;—;79


3-point goals—ES 3 (Caswell 1, Underwood 1, Peterson 1), SH 9 (Gormley 3, Matteucci 1, Richards 2, Gilliland 2, Cheney 1). Rebounds—ES 19 (Underwood 6), SH 37 (Richards 10). Total fouls—ES 22, SH 17. Fouled out—Underwood, Wilson. Turnovers—ES 22, SH 11.


HESSTON 71, SE SALINE 34


HESSTON (1-0)


Esau 3 0-0 6, Schroeder 5 1-1 12, Werner 0 0-0 0, Schilling 4 0-0 8, Waltner 1 0-0 3, Richardson 8 5-7 21, Bruner 2 0-1 4, Humphreys 3 0-0 7, Arnold 3 0-0 6, Bollinger 1 0-0 2, Hanson 0 0-0 0, Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Diller 0 0-0 0, Fuqua 0 0-0 0, Magill 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 6-9 71.


SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (0-1)


Spano-Lund 2 0-0 6, Augustine 0 0-0 0, Jax.Gebhardt 2 3-4 7, Banks 2 0-0 5, Stumpf 1 0-0 2, Richardson 0 0-0 0, Harris 1 0-0 2, L.Gebhardt 0 0-0 0, Murray 1 0-0 3, Isaacson 0 0-0 0, Sawyers 4 0-0 9. Totals 13 3-4 34.


Hesston;14;19;25;13;—;71


SE Saline;12;10;5;7;—;34


3-point goals—H 3 (Schroeder 1, Waltner 1, Humphreys 1), SES 5 (Spano-Lund 2, Banks 1, Murray 1, Sawyers 1). Total fouls—H 9, SES 14. Fouled out—None.


TMP-MARIAN 62, HUGOTON 59


Hugoton;17;20;10;12;—;59


TMP-Marian;15;13;17;17;—;62


Hugoton—Angell 8, Riddlesperger 6, Bennett 2, Daharsh 13, Korf 14, Mecklenburg 6, Williams 1.


TMP-Marian—Lang 8, Harris 1, Wentling 8, Unrein 8, Seib 9, Schulte 24, Werth 4.


WESKAN 38, GOLDEN PLAINS 33


Golden Plains;8;11;4;10;—;33


Weskan;12;8;13;5;—;38


Golden Plains—Gonzalez 2, Weiner 2, Cepeda 7, Rush 20, Butts 2.


Weskan—Z.Schemm 6, Mackley 14, L.Purvis 12, M.Purvis 6.


STERLING 48, HILLSBORO 43


Sterling;14;20;8;6;—;48


Hillsboro;13;14;6;10;—;43


Sterling—Surface 3, Wilson 23, Royer 8, Webb 9, Comley 5.


Hillsboro—B.Ratzlaff 16, Goldt 6, Potucek 8, Reed 7, G.Ratzlaff 3, Wichert 3.


MINNEAPOLIS 55, INMAN 52


Inman;8;19;11;14;—;52


Minneapolis;8;14;22;11;—;55


Inman—Johnson 14, Konrade 7, E.Brunk 4, Blank 4, Doerkson 7, Heckel 12, Carter 4.


Minneapolis—Vance 2, White 14, Moeckel 17, Rice 3, Lowe 1, Davidson 15, Nelson 2, Cossaart 1.


SYRACUSE 59, GOODLAND 51


Syracuse;15;11;20;13;—;59


Goodland;12;15;9;15;—;51


Syracuse—Mitchell 21, Plunkett 9, Keller 9, Leyva 11, Brummett 9.


Goodland—Linton 4, Nemechek 10, Gonzalez 2, Majoral 3, Hardy 7, Brumbaugh 14, Ordonez 5, Daise 6.


GOESSEL 53, MARION 41


Marion;8;13;8;12;—;41


Goessel;10;12;14;17;—;53


Marion—Alleven 6, Lenning 18, Wilhelm 3, Mercer 8, Winter 4, Bailey 2.


Goessel—Zogleman 10, Smith 3, Burkholder 1, Wiens 2, Schrag 2, Wuest 17, Gaeddert 14, Stutzman 4.


CLIFTON-CLYDE 54


WASHINGTON COUNTY 31


Washington Co.;8;16;2;5;—;31


Clifton-Clyde;12;13;18;11;—;54


Washington County—Hoover 20, Buhrman 7, Tice 4.


Clifton-Clyde—Skocny 5, T.Koch 7, Girard 5, D.Koch 3, Weiche 5, Rudolph 20, Lange 9.


QUINTER 47, VICTORIA 45 (ot)


Victoria;13;4;5;13;10;—;45


Quinter;6;11;10;8;12;—;47


Victoria—Wohler 8, Englert 7, Klein 6, Pickering 8, Schmeidler 6, Karst 10.


Quinter—Johnson 5, Thielen 8, Havlas 4, Bridges 7, Riedel 14, Boone 5, Polifka 4.


HAYS 71, WICHITA LIFE PREP 39


Life Prep;8;11;10;10;—;39


Hays;16;20;25;10;—;71


Wichita Life Prep—McIntosh 5, Russell 2, Johnson 8, Symonette 11, Dawkins 3, Simms 2, Svydersky 8.


Hays—Oakley 6, Krannawitter 7, Kieffer 16, Nunnery 9, Weiner 5, Linenberger 16, Hernandez 2, Wellbrock 2, Schwarz 6, Cadoret 2.


ROCK CREEK 68, CLAY CENTER 41


Rock Creek;20;21;20;7;—;68


Clay Center;13;9;8;11;—;41


Rock Creek—L.Sturdy 2, Zenger 33, M.Sturdy 9, Whaley 7, Allen 2, Killingsworth 1, Blount 4, Richards 1, Vinduska 7, Dugan 2.


Clay Center—Floersh 6, Lee 22, Hoffman 3, DeMars 2, Williams 2, Rosenow 1, Frederick 5.


HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS


Friday’s games


SALINA CENTRAL 64


CAMPUS 21


CAMPUS (0-1)


Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Morales 0-5 0-0 0, Tindall 3-15 0-0 6, Hubbard 2-2 0-0 4, Groh 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 1-6 2-2 5, Smith 0-4 4-8 4, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Garrett-Tillemans 0-2 0-0 0, Nedeau 0-1 0-0 0, Laake 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 7-43 6-10 21.


SALINA CENTRAL (1-0)


Stewart 2-7 2-4 7, Cunningham 4-8 2-4 11, Williams 2-5 2-2 6, Kierscht 7-12 4-4 24, Samilton 3-7 1-2 7, Polk-Darby 0-3 1-4 1, Hall 2-3 0-0 4, Vidricksen 0-2 1-2 1, Fischer 1-5 0-0 4, Freeman 0-0 0-2 0, DeVoe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 13-24 64.


Campus;4;8;5;4;—;21


Central;21;19;18;6;—;64


3-point goals—WC 1-17 (Morales 0-2, Tindall 0-9, Thomas 1-1, Jones 0-2, Garrett-Tillemans 0-1, Laake 0-2), SC 9-23 (Stewart 1-3, Cunningham 1-3, Williams 0-2, Kierscht 6-11, Vidricksen 0-1, Fischer 1-3). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—WC 25 (Hubbard 5), SC 53 (Cunningham 10). Turnovers—WC 20, SC 18. Total fouls—WC 11, SC 8.


GODDARD EISENHOWER 47


SALINA SOUTH 28


GODDARD EISENHOWER (1-0)


Henry 3-6 1-2 7, Ryan 3-7 0-0 7, Verbeck 3-11 2-2 11, Respress 1-3 0-0 2, Nicholson 6-8 0-0 14, Hollinger 0-0 0-0 0, Hagel 1-1 0-0 2, Burkholder 1-1 0-0 2, Damerson 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 19-41 3-6 47.


SALINA SOUTH (0-1)


Weis 2-6 0-0 5, Peterson 2-7 0-0 4, Janda 1-4 0-0 3, Franco 1-5 2-2 4, Hamel 2-10 0-0 6, Packett 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Nash 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-2 0-0 2. Totals Harris 11-38 2-3 28.


Eisenhower;7;10;19;11;—;47


South;5;8;7;8;—:28


3-point goals—GE 6-14 (Ryan 1-1, Verbeck 3-9, Respress 0-1, Nicholson 2-3), SS 4-18 (Weis 1-2, Peterson 0-1, Janda 1-4, Hamel 2-10, Anderson 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—GE 31 (Respress 8), SS 18 (Janda 4). Turnovers—GE 14, SS 13. Total fouls—GE 4, SS 9.


SACRED HEART 58, ELL-SALINE 45


ELL-SALINE (0-1)


Ditto 15- 9-14 11, Rowley 1-6 0-2 2, Kramer 3-7 10-17 17, Bradley 2-6 0-2 4, Backhus 2-2 0-0 4, Schneider 2-8 3-5 7, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Frisbie 0-0 0-0 0, Hardesty 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-35 22-40 45.


SACRED HEART (1-0)


Rowe 0-1 0-2 0, Ehrlich 1-1 0-0 2, Cochran 0-1 0-0 0, Junk 2-2 4-5 8, Everett 5-8 1-5 11, Woodall 3-9 8-11 15, Slagle 1-5 1-2 3, Mendez 0-2 4-4 4, Gotti 2-6 2-6 8, Gack 2-3 0-4 4, Eshleman 1-3 1-3 3, Weis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-39 21-42 58.


Ell-Saline;9;12;11;13;—;45


Sacred Heart;14;19;8;17;—;58


3-point goals—ES 1 (Kramer 1), SH 3 (Woodall 1, Gotti 2). Rebounds—ES 30 (Bradley 6), SH 36 (Slagle 5). Total fouls—ES 28, SH 31. Fouled out—Gotti, Gack. Technical fouls—Gotti. Turnovers—ES 20, SH 12.


HESSTON 63, SE SALINE 41


HESSTON (1-0)


Kaiser 1 4-4 6, Ferralez 3 0-0 6, Yoder 4 2-2 12, Lais 1 0-0 2, Funk 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 0-0 4, Humphries 5 0-0 13, Bartell 2 0-0 4, Kueker 7 0-0 14. Totals 26 6-6 63.


SOUTHEAST OF SALINE (0-1)


Yianakopulos 1 0-0 3, Schlesener 2 3-3 7, Ptacek 1 0-0 3, Harris 3 3-3 10, Pearson 1 0-0 2, Goetz 2 0-0 5, Caselman 3 3-4 11. Totals 13 9-10 41.


Hesston;19;15;15;14;—;63


SE Saline;12;11;13;5;—;41


3-point goals—H 5 (Yoder 2, Humphries 3), SES 6 (Yianakopulos 1, Ptacek 1, Harris 1, Goetz 1, Caselman 2). Total fouls—H 10, SES 13. Fouled out—None.


RURAL VISTA 61, CANTON-GALVA 42


Canton-Galva;6;1;11;13;—;42


Rural Vista;11;17;18;15;—;61


Canton-Galva—Toews 10, Bell 14, Krase 3, Peterson 4, Craig 9, Eagle 2.


Rural Vista—Rapp 2, A.Brockmeier 7, Johnson 11, Jacobson 10, Riedy 2, M.Brockmeier 7, Sanford 4, Acres 18.


SOLOMON 47, BURRTON 37


Burrton;6;8;18;5;—;37


Solomon;4;15;10;18;—;47


Burrton—Carrillo 4, Dold 8, Hoopes 12, M.Dunlavy 2, Ryan 3, C.Dunlavy 7.


Solomon—Thompson 10, Ta.Anderson 5, Tr.Anderson 1, Ledet 10, Seidl 19.


GOODLAND 62, SYRACUSE 22


Syracuse;1;9;7;5;—;22


Goodland;17;14;19;12;—;62


Syracuse—Thomeczek 5, Moreno 8, Riley 6, Mitchell 3.


Goodland—H.Biermann 1, Hahn 4, Mitchek 6, Weeter 20, Cure 23, O.Lehman 2, M.Biermann 2, E.Lehman 4.


CLAY CENTER 43, ROCK CREEK 32


Rock Creek;10;8;5;9;—;32


Clay Center;13;10;8;12;—;43


Rock Creek—DeWeese 2, Goehring 8, E.Gill 5, Matzke 1, Ebert 9, L.Gill 7.


Clay Center—Siebold 3, Craig 10, Henry 8, Hammel 1, Edwards 21.


WICHITA LIFE PREP 46, HAYS 30


Life Prep;11;8;8;19;—;46


Hays;14;9;4;3;—;30


Wichita Life Prep—Zachariah 4, Deodhar 8, Gailiunaite 5, Duda 19, Lepkoska 3, S.Lopez 5, Salas 2.


Hays—Flax 4, Lang 9, Humphrey 2, Green 2, Melvin 2, Ruder 6, Lummus 3, Engel 2.


HUGOTON 51, TMP-MARIAN 33


TMP-Marian;10;8;11;4;—;33


Hugoton;18;15;11;7;—;51


TMP-Marian—VonLintel 6, Lane 8, Seib 2, Hamel 10, Yost 2, Herrman 2, Allen 3.


Hugoton—Hamlin 7, McClure 3, Vos 12, Adogim 11, Haar 3, Beard 4, Hamlin 11.


GOLDEN PLAINS 63, WESKAN 43


Golden Plains;15;18;14;16;—;63


Weskan;7;15;11;10;—;43


Golden Plains—Rather 7, Weiner 2, Miller 17, B.Stoll 12, Cheney 2, A.Stoll 12, Wark 11.


Weskan—McQuillan 2, J.Allen 30, Aldridge 5, Okeson 4, S.Rother 2.


STERLING 54, HILLSBORO 41


Sterling;24;14;8;8;—;54


Hillsboro;11;14;8;8;—;41


Sterling—Rowland 4, L.Farney 5, Linden 10, Briar 4, Begley 6, Horsch 24, K.Farney 1.


Hillsboro—T.Werth 9, Kleiner 5, J.Saunders 4, Weisbeck 8, Funk 4, Shahan 3, Z.Werth 7, Hefley 1.


INMAN 38, MINNEAPOLIS 29


Inman;12;15;7;4;—;38


Minneapolis;7;4;6;12;—;29


Inman—Aden 2, M.Neufeld 12, Welch 7, Martisko 6, R.Neufeld 11.


Minneapolis—Cossaart 4, Cleveland 9, Smith 2, Forte 7, Lang 2, Shupe 5.


GOESSEL 44, MARION 42


Marion;12;11;6;13;—;42


Goessel;10;11;14;9;—;44


Marion—Burkholder 3, Warner 4, Slifere 9, May 10, Stuchlik 3, Neufeld 11, Warner 2.


Goessel—Flaming 4, Schmucker 17, Hoopes 2, Guhr 3, Herrel 8, Lowrance 4, Lehrman 5, Zogleman 1.


SMOKY VALLEY 45, ABILENE 31


Abilene;2;8;9;12;—;31


Smoky Valley;16;6;11;12;—;45


Abilene—Ditto 2, Lillard 15, Hayes 4, Randles 2, Dannefer 4, Bathhurst 2, Clemence 2.


Smoky Valley—Johnson 5, Brumbaugh 7, Priddy 2, VanDerWege 4, Haxton 11, Hazelwood 14, Broxterman 2.