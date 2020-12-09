HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Tuesday’s results
AREA BOYS
Berean Academy 66, Marion 26
Central Christian 58, Canton-Galva 49
Central Plains 58, Smith Center 57 (ot)
Cheylin 62, Triplains-Brewster 31
Clifton-Clyde 66, Wakefield 24
Concordia 44, Republic County 33
Ellis 64, Atwood 22
Goddard Eisenhower 45, Salina Central 36
Hanover 70, Linn 40
Hitchcock County, Neb. 67, Oberlin 27
Hodgeman County 61, Northern Valley 50
Lebo 58, Rural Vista 18
Leoti 58, Golden Plains 35
Logan-Palco 61, Sharon Springs 42
McPherson 75, Newton 63
Minneapolis 64, Ell-Saline 25
Moundridge 59, Hillsboro 48
Norton 58, Goodland 45
Osborne 59, Thunder Ridge 20
Rock Creek 60, Abilene 56
St. Francis 35, Weskan 33
Salina South 53, Derby 48
Solomon 66, Bennington 32
Southeast of Saline 65, Smoky Valley 37
Trego 48, Victoria 32
Ulysses 58, Phillipsburg 50
Washington County 67, Onaga 24
Wheatland-Grinnell 39, Dighton 27
AREA GIRLS
Atwood 49, Wheatland-Grinnell 39
Berean Academy 56, Marion 30
Central Christian 66, Canton-Galva 36
Central Plains 61, Smith Center 37
Clifton-Clyde 52, Wakefield 48
Concordia 40, Republic County 21
Derby 55, Salina South 20
Ell-Saline 39, Minneapolis 36
Ellis 56, Dighton 35
Golden Plains 67, Triplains-Brewster 6
Hanover 42, Linn 34
Hillsboro 48, Moundridge 46
Hodgeman County 51, Northern Valley 22
Leoti 40, St. Francis 37
McPherson 59, Newton 20
Oberlin 45, Southwest, Neb. 20
Osborne 47, Thunder Ridge 40
Phillipsburg 62, Ulysses 26
Rural Vista 51, Lebo 48
Salina Central 52, Goddard Eisenhower 42
Sharon Springs 55, Logan-Palco 25
Smoky Valley 65, Southeast of Saline 54
Trego 49, Victoria 27
Washington County 47, Onaga 43
Weskan 38, Cheylin 33
OTHERS
BOYS
Andover 85, Wichita Campus 66
BV North 93, Southeast, Mo. 46
Belle Plaine 73, Wichita Classical 58
Cheney 54, Wellington 51
Elkhart 52, Stanton County 42
Elyria Christian 40, Goessel 28
Garden Plain 60, Rose Hill 57
Halstead 59, Eureka 29
Haven 63, Kingman 42
Hesston 62, St. Marys 44
Holcomb 59, Liberal 46
Kapaun Mount Carmel 73, Wichita North 33
Louisburg 66, Harrisonville, Mo. 62, OT
Lyons 44, Inman 33
Maize 69, Hutchinson 61
Maize South 49, Andover Central 46
Mulvane 78, Independence 37
Pratt 55, Chaparral 54
SM Northwest 14, SM North 14
Sterling 56, Valley Center 46
Wamego 61, Sabetha 33
Wichita Heights 59, Wichita Northwest 58
GIRLS
Andover Central 64, Maize South 30
BV North 50, Olathe South 37
BV Northwest 42, Mill Valley 34
Baldwin 73, Anderson County 55
Belle Plaine 49, Wichita Classical 14
Blue Springs South, Mo. 53, Olathe East 48
Centralia 39, Wetmore 35
Chaparral 44, Pratt 37
Cheney 58, Wellington 43
Doniphan West 54, Riverside 34
Elkhart 47, Stanton County 37
Elyria Christian 43, Goessel 24
Frankfort 45, Northern Heights 41
Garden Plain 53, Rose Hill 27
Gardner-Edgerton 52, BV West 31
Halstead 53, Eureka 29
Haven 38, Hesston 25
Independence 48, Mulvane 37
KC Piper 43, Olathe North 37
Kapaun Mount Carmel 60, Wichita North 31
Lawrence Free State 40, Shawnee Heights 38
Liberal 80, Holcomb 25
Louisburg 59, Burlington 26
Nemaha Central 53, St. Marys 26
Osawatomie 58, Pleasanton 31
Rossville 63, KC Bishop Ward 59
South Gray 55, Meade 20
Sterling 54, Valley Center 24
Uniontown 56, Humboldt 38
Valley Heights 49, Marysville 40
Washburn Rural 60, Emporia 44
Wichita Bishop Carroll 53, Wichita Southeast 45
Wichita Heights 66, Wichita Northwest 21