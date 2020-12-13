Ryan Showman said the last couple of games have been a tough stretch for the Kansas Wesleyan women.

Entering Saturday’s game against Friends at Mabee Arena, the Coyotes were on a two-game losing streak. KWU was able to snap that with a 58-50 victory over the Falcons to improve to 7-6 overall, and 6-4 in the Kansas Conference.

"That team in there, they deserved to win tonight," Showman said. "I’m so happy for them to get this one done."

Sophomore Gabby Mureeba led the way with 16 points, but it was freshman LaMyah Ricks’ strong performance off the bench that gave the Coyotes the spark they needed. Ricks scored 12 of her career-high 14 points in the first half.

"She’s provided us that extra spark off the bench, and even play her with Gabby, that’s a pretty darn good backcourt," Showman said of Ricks. "I think LaMyah is scratching the surface on how good she can be, and we’re kind of throwing her into the fire.

"She hit baskets for us. She provides another gear for us, and I thought we were able to run the floor a lot, and part of that was LaMyah."

Ricks didn’t think she could make an impact so early in her Coyote career. She’s already been depended on in several games early in the season. Her previous career-high was 13 points on Nov. 10 at Sterling, and after that, she made back-to-back starts against McPherson and Oklahoma Wesleyan with Mureeba out of the lineup.

"I did not expect to play so much this early," Ricks said. "When Gabby got hurt, I didn’t see myself starting ever as a freshman at all."

Ricks’ impact to Saturday’s game came instantly. In an 8-all game, she hit a 3-pointer and was fouled in act of shooting, and converted the 4-point play to give KWU a 12-8 advantage which turned into a 17-14 lead after the first quarter.

She then scored eight points in the second and helped the Coyotes to a 26-20 advantage before Friends erased that deficit and turned it into a 30-all game at halftime.

Neither team got a rhythm going early in the third with trading baskets, but a 10-0 Coyote run after being tied at 38 gave the Coyotes some separation it needed in the fourth.

Friends cut the KWU lead to six with 30 seconds remaining, but got a pair of free throws from sophomore Caila Hill to seal the victory.

KWU finished the game shooting 41% from the field. The Coyotes held Friends to 29%. Senior Amanda Hill was the third Coyote to reach double-figures as she had 11.

Khadijah Miller led Friends with 12 points off the bench.

Wesleyan men 87, Friends 69

In the previous two games, KWU held leads of 15 and 16 in the second half. The Coyotes held an 18-point lead against Friends, but they were able to not led the Falcons back into it after pulling within 10 points.

"We’re tired of having that happen," said junior Gabe Mack, who scored a career-high 14 points. "I think we all buckled down and took care of business tonight, and handled what we needed to do.

"I think we’re playing not to lose."

The win improved the Coyotes to 6-4 and 4-2 in the KCAC and won their third straight in a six-day span after being off 21 days due to being in quarantine.

"I think this week was really big," Mack said. "We came out of quarantine just knowing we’re going to have two-a-days, work harder, and (Anthony) Monson really prepared us for this."

Monson said his team is just trying to find a way to stay healthy with three more games to play in a six-day span beginning on Monday at Avila.

"They’re going to find their rhythm, and they’ve kind of found it," he said. "We’ve got to do a good job of taking care of our guys, getting treatment with Dan (O’Connell) and taking it one game at a time."

The Coyotes trailed by two early on two separate occasions, but after that it, it was all Coyotes.

KWU was able to lead by as many as 13 in the first half en route to a 38-28 lead at halftime.

The Coyotes pushed it to 18 with 10:27 left on a basket by junior Trey Gilbert. Friends then went on a 13-6 run to cut it to 11, 63-52, with 7:34 left, but the Coyotes didn’t fold from there. They pushed the lead back back to 17, before the Falcons were able to get within 10, but not any closer.

Senior AJ Range led the Coyotes with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Tyus Jeffries added 11, and freshman Easton Hunter and sophomore Trey Duffey each had 10. The Coyotes shot above 50% for the third consecutive game, finishing at 52% against the Falcons.

KWU held Friends to 42% from the field. The Falcons were led by Davonte Pack’s 19 points and 15 rebounds.

KWU travels to Avila on Monday. The women’s game is set for 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at 8 p.m.