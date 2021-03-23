Area businesses awarded COVID funds

The state Coronavirus Relief Fund approved more than $140,0000 in assistance to businesses in Sumner County, part of a statewide program that offered more than $57 million to businesses.

Governor Laura Kelly this week announced that Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars aided nearly 3,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through nearly $57 million in Small Business Working Capital (SBWC) grants, some of the hardest-hit businesses in the state received vital support when they needed it most.

“We’ll use every resource we can to support small businesses as we recover from COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “SBWC is just one of many programs we mobilized over the last year to strengthen and protect our businesses affected by COVID-19, so our businesses and our economy emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.”

Kansas businesses with fewer than 500 employees were eligible to apply for SBWC grant funding made available by Governor Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce through the federal CARES Act. Grant funds could be used to pay working capital expenses such as payroll, insurance, rent, mortgage payments, utilities, inventory and more.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Kansas economy,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Our small business community has been valiant in weathering this unprecedented economic storm, and the Kelly administration will continue to do everything in its power to see them recover and grow. I’m pleased that this funding played a significant role in providing relief to so many businesses, but I know that there is still much work to do. We are here to support Kansas businesses and will continue to be a strong partner for them during this crisis and beyond.”

Nearly 3,000 small businesses across Kansas moved forward with critical support from SBWC grants.

Area businesses awarded funds include:

BARTS Reclaiming Division $20,000

Chad A. Andra, CPA, LLC $20,000

Cornejo Service Group, Inc $20,000

Farber Mottola, LLC $20,000

Logan Street Properties, LLC $20,000

Vince Erwin Glass Inc. $20,000

Weezers Design Studio $20,000

