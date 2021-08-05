Maple, a smart and gorgeous shepherd mix, is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

What is Maple’s favorite thing to do? Play in the water of course!

When she isn’t splashing in the kiddie pool, she likes to go on walks around the shelter and play fetch.

This gorgeous shepherd mix is very smart and enjoys working on commands.

Maple is approximately two years old and weighs about 60 pounds. She would love a family to cuddle with and play outside.

If you think your family is the right fit, call the Wellington Humane Society at 620-440-4375 today to schedule an appointment to meet her.