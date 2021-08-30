Lovable and handsome Diego is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

Diego is 63 pounds of pure love!

This adorable, young dog is around two or three years old, and being around people is one of his favorite things.

Diego has been at the shelter for two weeks but is ready to find a family that he can live with forever. The nice people here tell him he's very handsome. It must be his smile. Diego would love to get to know you and go home with you.

Please call the Wellington Humane Society at 620-440-4375 and schedule a time to meet Diego.