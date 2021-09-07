Friendly and adorable Legacy is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

Legacy is the last of her litter at the shelter.

She is a six to nine-month-old shorthair who gets along with other cats and loves people. She loves to roll in her bed while getting petted.

Legacy has been at the shelter for over 130 days but the Wellington Humane Society knows there is a wonderful family out there for her.

She is up-to-date on her shots, microchipped, and spayed. If you would like to meet this wonderful sweet girl, fill out an application on the Wellington Humane Society website.

Her adoption fee is half price through the month of September with a donation of clumping cat litter or scratch pads.