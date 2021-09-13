Young and lovable Orion is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

Orion was born at the shelter on March 31st. He is the last of his family to find a home.

He is young, approximately 6 months old, he is potty trained, and is learning basic commands.

Orion loves to go play at the dog park and get love from the staff and volunteers.

He does get along with other dogs and would do well with one around his age that can match his energy level.

Call to schedule an appointment at 620-440-4375 to meet him or fill out an application on the Wellington Humane Society Website.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.