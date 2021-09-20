Sweet and handsome Stormy is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

His name is Stormy and he's about a year old. He's a little shy at first but once he gets to know someone, he'll love being around them.

Stormy loves being petted and brushed.

Although he'd much rather be at the shelter than on the streets like he used to be, Stormy wishes a family would come to adopt me.

He's been told his good looks and sweet personality would find him a home but he's been at the Wellington Humane Society for over 200 days.

If you are reading this, please come visit him at the shelter.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.