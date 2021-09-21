Fly Kansas Air Tour starts in Wellington on Thursday, Sept 23, at the Municipal Airport

The Fly Kansas Air Tour is back, and it kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 23, in Wellington.

The Kansas Department of Transportation Division is partnering with the Kansas Commission of Aerospace Education and will host the tour from Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 25.

Wellington will be the first stop on the tour at the Wellington Municipal Airports. You can take a glance from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. before they take off for Fort Scott.

The tour promotes aviation and economic growth. Over 45 pilots have registered to fly in the Air Tour and will fly to other communities.

Here are the communities on each day

Thursday, Sept. 23: Wellington, Fort Scott, Allen County, and Lawrence

Friday, Sept 24: Clay Center, Phillipsburg, and Salina

Saturday, Sept. 25: Concordia and a private event in Wichita

There will be many opportunities for students to learn from pilots and see the aircraft up close.

They can also tour through an aviation manufacturer, community events, samples of local food, and have an opportunity to view new hangers and airport development.

