Lulu is playful and perfect lap cat that was named the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

Greg Williams
Wellington Daily News
Lulu is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

Lulu is approximately 1-2 years old and is the perfect lap cat.

She loves attention and playing with toys. Her foster mom says she is a wonderful and sweet cat, who has been a great mom to two little kittens.

Now that her babies are older, Lulu is now ready to find a home to call her own.

If you are interested in adopting her, give us a call at 620-440-4375 or fill out an application on the Wellington Humane Society website.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.