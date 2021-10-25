Lulu is playful and perfect lap cat that was named the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

Lulu is approximately 1-2 years old and is the perfect lap cat.

She loves attention and playing with toys. Her foster mom says she is a wonderful and sweet cat, who has been a great mom to two little kittens.

Now that her babies are older, Lulu is now ready to find a home to call her own.

If you are interested in adopting her, give us a call at 620-440-4375 or fill out an application on the Wellington Humane Society website.

