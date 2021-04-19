Drug Take Back Day scheduled

Law enforcement officers at locations across the state will be collecting unused medications for safe disposal on April 24.

Included in the effort within Sumber County will be the Belle Plaine Police Department, 419 N Logan St, Belle Plaine. Prescription drugs will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24.

The collection events are part of a nationwide effort to dispose of leftover medications to prevent accidental or intentional misuse. Since the Drug Take-Back Day program began in 2010, more than 101 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone.

“Unused medications are dangerous for kids, pets and the environment,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “Diversion of opioid painkillers, in particular, can contribute to the misuse of these drugs that has become a serious nationwide problem. Getting leftover medicines out of the medicine cabinets and safely destroyed keeps them from falling into the wrong hands and makes our communities safer.”

To find additional locations, visit www.ag.ks.gov and look for the “Drug Take Back Day” button under the “Quick Links” heading.

The National Drug Take-Back Day is coordinated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which collects and safely destroys the medications.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates opioid overdoses kill nearly 130 Americans every day. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, pharmaceutical opioids are a leading cause of drug poisoning deaths in Kansas.