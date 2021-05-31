Wellington looking to fill four vacant contractor positions on the Combined Trade Board

WELLINGTON, Kanas - There are four types of contractor positions that Wellington is looking to fill on their Combined Trade Board. The city will be accepting applications for the positions through Wednesday, June 30th.

The four vacant positions in the Combined Trade Board are building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing contractors.

Combined Trade Board acts as an arbitration board in deciding any questions that may arise between the Authority having jurisdiction for inspections (i.e. – Building Inspector), and any person, firm or corporation.

Methods and qualifications for the contractors in the community will be determined by the Board. Also, the Board will determine the suitability of alternate materials, methods of construction and provide reasonable interpretations of Codes governing the building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing trades.

The mechanical contractor appointment is for the remainder of the term, which is to April 30, 2023. The building, electrical, and plumbing contractor appointments are for the remainder of the term, which is to April 30, 2025.

If anyone is interested in the positions, they should submit an application to the City Clerk's Office by June 30th. The application is available in the City Clerk's Office or can be found on the City website on the Board and Commissions Page.

In Wellington's media release they are hoping to appoint someone that is a licensed contractor in each specific job title.