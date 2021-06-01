Candidates named for Wellington's School Board and City Council in Sumner County election

WELLINGTON, Kansas - The filing deadline for the Sumner County election has passed and the City of Wellington has its candidates for the USD 353 School Board and City Council.

On the school board, Wellington had three open positions. Kent Douglas and Andrea J. Kreifels will run for the District 1, Position 4 open office. Brandon Earl is the lone candidate for District 2, Position 5, and Jason L. Newberry is the only candidate for District 3, Position 6.

Douglas has been a stress engineer at Spirit AeroSystems for close to 14 years and has graduated from Montana State University-Northern and Wichita State University. Kreifels is an IRS-registered tax preparer and is associated with Kenneth L. Cooper Jr Cpa, Chtd.

Newberry has worked as Wellington's assistant manager for public utilities and was elected to a three-year term with the Board of Directors of Kansas Municipal Utilities in 2020.

Earl was the first candidate to file for election back on April 27, 2021.

City Council also has three openings, but there are four candidates for the positions. Joseph M. Soria, Kevin Dodds, Josh Carnaggio and Rick Roitman have filed for the election.

Soria and Dodds are current City Council members that were elected from January 2018 to December 2021.

Carnaggio is the Sumner County Sheriff Deputy and has worked in the community by giving back. In the past he has worked at Big Fish Bail Bonds, where he teamed up with Walmart, Sumner County Sheriff's Department, Wellington Police and Fire/EMS to host Shop With Your Local Heroes.

Roitman is a retired U.S. Navy Commander and became a candidate for the Kansas House of Representatives in District 116 in 2020. He worked as Chief Operating Officer for Naval Expeditionary Logistics Support Force.

After retirement from the Navy, he worked as a tax analyst, a math instructor at Cowley County Community College and coached boys basketball at Wellington High School.

Jennifer R. Heersche is currently a Council member but didn't file for re-election as her term comes to an end in December 2021.

There will be no primary election as it wasn't needed. The general election will be held on November 2, 2021.