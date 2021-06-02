Wheatside Wonders, Beautiful Chaos and Ozone Roofing join Wellington's Chamber of Commerce

WELLINGTON, Kansas - The Wellington Chamber of Commerce has added three new members: Beautiful Chaos, Ozone Roofing and Wheat State Wonders.

Beautiful Chaos Hair Salon is a beauty salon in Wellington that works on hair, face treatment, teeth and anything that would help achieve beauty. They also sell beanies, candles, earrings, lotion, body bars, whitening toothpaste and much more.

Wheatside Wonders is a full-service fair, festival and company picnic provider. They provide concessions, tents, inflatables, tables and chairs. Wheatside Wonders has provided for the Kansas Wheat Festival for over 10 years.

"We joined the Chamber because it promotes Wellington," said Wheatside Wonders. "We felt the need to be a contributor on that end."

Ozone Roofing is based out of Dodge City but has many offices throughout the state of Kansas and one in Amarillo, Texas. The contractor roofing service company works on commercial roofing, gutter installation and residential roofing.

"We are always looking to grow and diversify our chamber," said Executive Director Valerie Earl. "We work hard to have a wide range of membership so that we can recommend and refer to them."

Chamber members are kept informed of all the events and activities going on in our area and have opportunities to increase visibility in the community.

Business owners look for new opportunities to network and meet other small business owners and expand their business network. Many small businesses increase their business exposure and grow revenues through involvement in the Chamber.

One way to increase exposure in the community is by joining the Chamber for Chamber Coffee every 10 a.m. on Thursdays inside the Memorial Auditorium.