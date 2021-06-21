The latest Sumner County COVID-19 update shows a plateau in the last few months

Since March, COVID-19 cases in Sumner County have reached a plateau. The most cases Sumner County has seen in a day is four, which was on March 1 and March 4. The rest have been between zero and three.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Sumner County had 39 cases in March, 38 cases in April, 35 cases in May and so far in the month of June, there have been 17.

Sumner County has reached 2,215 cases. The state of Kansas has totaled 316,695 cases with 10,980 being hospitalized and 5,129 deaths.

The state of Kansas has reopened and there are no mask restrictions, including for unvaccinated people. However, the state of Kansas encourages citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine.