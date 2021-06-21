Wellington Police Weekend Bulletin: June 18th - June 21st

Reports of arrests, responses, investigations, accidents and others are reported by the Wellington Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed.

Friday, June 18

12:19 a.m. Officers assisted with a Civil Problem in the 1200 blk N. Park St, city.

7:12 a.m. Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 1200 blk S. G St, city.

9:32am Officers assisted an Outside Agency in the 200 blk N. A St, city.

11:05 a.m. Officers took a Theft Report in the 600 blk N. Olive St, city.

1:43 p.m. Officers took a Misc. Report in the 200 blk N. C St, city.

1:58 p.m Officers took a Misc. Report in the 200 blk N. C St, city.

3:50 p.m. WM, 14, Udall, was issued a Notice to Appear for No Insurance, No Driver’s License And No Registration.

5:44 p.m. Officers took a Suspicious Activity Report in the 1100 blk W. Harvey Ave, city.

8:12 p.m. Officers responded to a Juvenile Problem in the 1100 blk S. Washington Ave, city

8:45 p.m. Officers took a Theft Report in the 900 blk S. Jefferson Ave, city.

8:45 p.m. Officers investigated a Missing Person in the 900 blk S. Washington Ave, city.

10:27 p.m. Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 800 blk S. Jefferson Ave, city.

11:35 p.m. Paul R. Jacobs II, WM, 27, City, was arrested on a City of Wellington Warrant for Failure to Appear.

Saturday, June 19

4:10 a.m. Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 1400 blk E. 16th St, city.

10:00 a.m. Officers investigated a Burglary in the 400 blk E. Walnut St, city.

10:00 a.m. Hunter T. Norris, WM, 18, City, was issued a Notice to Appear for Speeding 48mph In a 30mph zone.

12:06 p.m. Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 700 blk N. Jefferson Ave, city.

Sunday, June 20

10:20 a.m. Officers took a Misc. Report in the 800 blk S. Jefferson Ave, city.

11:04 a.m. Officers took a Misc. Report in the 1000 blk E. 16th St, city.

2:36 p.m. Officers took a Theft Report in the 800 blk W. 8th St, city.

7:28 p.m. Officers responded to a Juvenile Problem in the 900 blk S. Washington Ave, City.

10:30 p.m. Officers took a Theft Report in the 500 blk E. Harvey Ave, city.